According to a recent survey reported at YouGov.com, 40 percent of Americans believe that civil war — an actual shooting war — is likely within the next 10 years (https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely). And those respondents are pretty much evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. “What people think” doesn’t prove anything, but it does reflect a sad state of affairs in our country.
Marjorie Taylor Green has suggested that Southern states predominantly inhabited by Trump supporters should secede. It’s hard to imagine that violence wouldn’t result, as residents who didn’t agree with the secessionists tried to extricate themselves and their life savings. When Ukraine defeats Russia and the four secessionist oblasts have to be repatriated, we’ll see how messy that process can get.
Lies are what has caused this degree of division and hatred. We hear daily that the “Biden Crime family” has to be prosecuted. But there is no such thing. The seed that germinated into this lie was a series of accusations regarding one of President Biden’s sons and supposed business deals in which “the big guy” would get 10 percent. But there's not the slightest shred of proof that any such thing occurred. The accusation was meant to shame Biden for the misdeeds of his wayward drug-addicted son. But accusations are how Republicans create suspicion, and people who lack the intellectual means to unmask lies are taken in by them.
They say a lie travels half-way around the world before the truth gets its pants on. If you tell a devoted Trumper that they’ve been lied to, they instantly assume that you’re also lying. Their minds snap shut, and the proof that ends the sentence flies by their heads and disappears into the ether. The lies comfort them and reinforce their beliefs. The mechanism behind cognitive dissonance is fear of being made to look foolish. Listening literally feels like they’re lowering their guard, so they don’t listen. Listening is equivalent to opening the door to the enemy. Listening is accepting defeat.
It’s important to realize that these lies have the purpose of winning elections. If you can make people scared enough or mad enough to show up on election day, that’s half the battle. The liars just want to win. They can’t actually profit from the ancillary damage that inevitably results; they just don’t care. Violence and death are simply collateral damage, although they're absolutely predictable. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
In a speech that he gave to a group of veterans 10 years after the end of the Civil War, Ulysses Grant said this: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”
In this contest, the patriots are those who want the truth to prevail. They favor statistics over anecdotes; they demand proof rather than blind faith and loyalty. They want an informed democratic majority to make the decisions that govern all of us. They want a country that intelligent, educated people can be proud of.
The other side doesn’t care about this country, unless it can be hammered and twisted into the sick image that they worship. They want to WIN, and nothing else matters to them. Like Pol Pot, the Cambodian scourge of the Killing Fields, who had his supporters kill anyone who wore glasses, because people with glasses could read, and people who could read were intellectuals, and intellectuals were the enemy of the people because they thought that what the people believed was crap, and if they were all killed they would stop their hated thinking and fact-checking. If no one’s left to doubt the lies, they become truth.
Most experts feel that an actual armed conflict is unlikely. But every one of us still needs to be a warrior. Young people who can’t be bother to vote need to realize that they’re leaving their future in the hands of people who don’t know what they’re doing and will LOSE that future if they don’t show up. Educated people who are so sick of Trump bumper stickers that they’re tempted not to drive to the voting place — where they’ll probably see lots of them — need to get in their cars and show up. People whose apathy has let them sleep in for a few extra hours on election day need to feel shame for the way they’ve forsaken their country, and show up.
The next civil war will be fought on November 5, 2024, in polling places all over the United States. Show up, or be prepared to lose your country to people who don’t deserve it.
