Tuesday night's meeting of the Sierra View Medical Center Board of Directors may be a short one as the agenda hosts only three items of business.
The board's first item of business on Tuesday will be a single audit review. Information about board education will also be presented as a business item on Tuesday. These items are strictly informational and no action will be taken.
The only business item that will require action is the February 2023 financials report.
There will be time for public comment near the beginning of the meeting. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input or feedback to the board.
Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner will give her routine CEO report before the adjournment of the meeting.
There are no items on the board's consent calendar.
This meeting is scheduled for March 28 beginning at 5 p.m. It will be held in the Sierra View Board of Directors boardroom located inside the hospital.