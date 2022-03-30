A shooting involving two victims of gunshot wounds that happened on Tuesday evening in Porterville has led to an arrest of a third person involved in the incident suspected of attempted murder. One of the gunshot victims is also a suspect in the incident.
Heriberto Nunez, 27 of Porterville was arrested. Nunez also had a prior felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms. One of the gunshot victims, Saul Samano, 25 of Porterville, is also a suspect in the incident.
On Tuesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Pioneer Avenue and Highway 65 regarding a report of gunshots. When Officers arrived in the area, they located a 24 year-old male victim who was suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Officers located the suspect vehicle several minutes later and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Nunez, and the passenger, Samano, were contacted.
They were both detained and a search of the vehicle yielded several firearms. Physical evidence from the crime scene connected the suspects to the shooting. Samano was also found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 24-year-old male victim and Samano were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Nunez was arrested without incident.
Nunez was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder and being a Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those with information may also provide it anonymously.