One man was killed and several were injured in a shooting that happened in Tulare on Wednesday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Tulare Ave regarding a report of shots fired and multiple subjects struck.
Upon arrival officers encountered a large group of party goers who were apparently gathered for a celebration of life for a family member who had been laid to rest earlier in the day. Officers located six subjects suffering from gunshot wounds including a 7 year old female.
Five of the victims were transported to local area hospitals while one female was treated for a minor injury at the scene and refused to be transported. A 23 year old male was pronounced dead at Tulare Adventist Health Hospital.
The other adults, two males and one female, were being treated and are were listed in stable condition. The 7-year-old girl was struck several times and was transport to Valley Children’s Hospital. The last update was she was also in stable condition.
Witnesses advised a solo suspect approached the group on foot and opened fire then fled the area. The motive is unknown, although it’s believed the shooting may have been gang related.
Suspect information is vague at this point and the entire Investigations Unit has been called out to investigate.
During the preliminary stages of the investigation Tulare Police Detectives identified five victims in the above case suffering from several gunshot wounds, and one deceased victim, also as a result of gunshot wounds. The homicide victim was positively identified as Demetrius Perry-Jones, 23 years of age and a City of Tulare resident. The additional five victims and condition are as follows;
- Juvenile female, 7 years of age, gunshot wound, stable / critical, being treated at an area hospital.
- Adult female, 26 years of age, gunshot wound, non-life threatening, treated and released from an area hospital.
- Adult female, 26 years of age, gunshot wound, non-life threatening, treated and released from an area hospital.
- Adult male, 25 years of age, gunshot wound, non-life threatening, treated and released from an area hospital.
- Adult male, 32 years of age, gunshot wound, non-life threatening, treated and released from an area hospital.
At this time Tulare Police Detectives are currently conducting further investigation and following leads that lead them to believe this to be gang related crime of opportunity.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Vasquez at (559) 685-2300, extension 2142 or Sergeant Richard Payne at (559) 685-2300, extension 4265.