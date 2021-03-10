On Monday night, Summit Charter Academy Mathew principal Lily Shimer officially accepted the position as Superintendent of the Strathmore Union Elementary School District, which includes Strathmore Elementary School and Strathmore Middle School..
She will begin as Strathmore's superintendent on July 1. Shimer began her teaching career at Strathmore Elementary in 2000 as a kindergarten teacher.
Shimer has worked in the Burton School District since 2004. She began with Burton as a teacher/vice-principal at Oak Grove Elementary and has spent the past 11 years as a principal in the district. She was Burton Elementary School's prinicipal for three years and spent the last eight years as Summit Charter Academy Mathew's principal.
She said it will be bittersweet as she prepares to leave behind memories and relationships built over the past 16 years at Burton.
"I have had the pleasure of working with so many dedicated educators while at Burton School District and I will greatly miss everyone,” she said. “Summit Charter Academy Mathew has and will always have a special place in my heart.
My four children have attended SCA-Mathew and have become bilingual/biliterate because of the dual immersion program that is offered there. I am definitely experiencing many mixed emotions as I leave a great district where I have developed so many relationships but at the same time I am also very excited to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of Strathmore."
‘“We would like to congratulate Mrs. Shimer in her new position,” Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “We are confident that the inspiring leadership Mrs. Shimer has demonstrated at Burton School District will successfully carry over to Strathmore Union Elementary school district.”