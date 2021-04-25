The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated it apprehended two men who were caught in the act of a theft on Saturday morning.
Ryan Thorn, 34 of Porterville, and Steven Earley, 30 of Terra Bella, were taken into custody without incident.
Just after 8;30 a.m. Saturday, TCSO deputies were called to a property in the 8700 block of Road 264 in Terra Bella for a report of a theft in progress.
Deputies arrived at the property within minutes and found two men who had loaded up car parts in their truck and were attempting to steal a car.
Deputies found the men had more than $6,500 of car parts and miscellaneous items loaded up in their truck. Detectives were on scene for further investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.