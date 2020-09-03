A federal judge has ruled the Tulare County Sheriff's Department must implement COVID-19 safety protocols as a result of a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates in Tulare County jails.
Judge Dale Drozd of the Eastern District of California ruled in favor of the plantiff, the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice, who filed the suit on behalf on the inmates. In a 49-page federal document, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is accused of having a “callous indifference” to the health and safety of inmates.
Boudreaux maintains he and the department have done everything they can to keep inmates safe. “COVID has been changing on us since day 1,” said Boudreaux about the required protocols when it comes to COVID-19.
But Drozd ruled the department must adopt a formal COVID-19 policy. He's also required the department to basically put that policy in writing and submit it to him in two weeks.
Boudreaux said he plans to abide by the judge's ruling. The ruling requires the department to have an official policy on face coverings for inmates by September 8 and a policy on social distancing by September 14. The department must also provide statistics on testing, including positive tests.
In July, the American Civil Liberties Union also filed a lawsuit against the Tulare County Sheriff's Department over the safety of inmates.
Boudreaux refuted the ACLU's claims. At that time as of July 30, the department stated 139 inmates were tested and 22 tested positive.
The department stated all the inmates recovered after being isolated for 14 days and no hospitalizations were required. The inmates were returned to the general inmate population.
The department also stated the only inmates affected by positive tests were at Visalia's Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
At that time, 37 Tulare County Corrections Deputies haf been tested and five of those tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time the department stated on Facebook: “Sheriff Boudreaux credits the rigorous sanitation procedures that are implemented at TCSO Detention Facilities, as well as the commitment and dedication of the employees who work in those facilities, for the very low number of cases in the jails and the successful recoveries.
“The Sheriff’s Office will always keep the health and safety of the community, its employees and its inmates as a top priority.”