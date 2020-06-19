Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux posted on Facebook on Thursday his department won't enforce the state requirement for people to wear face coverings in public.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the order that requires all Californians to wear face coverings in public and high-risk settings.
But while Boudreaux stated on Facebook he encourages people to do what has mandated by the Governor's office, he stopped short of saying the sheriff's office would enforce such a mandate.
“I encourage our communities to take all precautionary measures mandated by the Governor’s office to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Boudreaux stated on Facebook.
But he went on to post, “However, our enforcement efforts will only include encouraging compliance.”
Boudreaux added one of the reasons the sheriff's office won't try to enforce a mandate to wear face coverings is simply because it doesn't have the resources to do so.
“While I want our residents to take the precautionary measures they feel are appropriate, we simply do not have the resources to conduct mask enforcement,” Boudreaux stated. “The Tulare County Sheriffs Office will continue to focus our attention on crimes and criminals which impact public safety.
“I truly look forward to brighter days ahead, when masks are a thing of the past but for the time being, I ask people to use their good judgement and stay safe.”
The Porterville Police Department also stated it won't enforce the face covering requirement. Porterville Police Corporal Macial Morales said the department will answer calls when it comes to wearing face coverings if it becomes an issue.
But Morales said the department will take the role of keeping the peace. He added “there will be no arrests or citations” for not wearing a face covering.
He added all employees in the department will be wearing face coverings and the department will issue guidelines on wearing face coverings.
While Boudreaux and Morales did say their agencies basically won't enforce the face covering requirement, Tulare County Health and Human Services did release follow-up guidelines to the mandate and also endorsed the mandate.
The updated guidance can be found at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.
“A growing body of scientific research has shown that people with no or few symptoms of COVID-19 can still spread the disease and that the use of face coverings, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.
The updated guidance mandates the use of face coverings by the general public statewide when outside the home, with some exceptions.
Californians must wear face coverings in the following siutations:
Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
Obtaining services from the health care sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank
Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle
Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when: Interacting in person with any member of the public; working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time; working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others; working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities
Face coverings are also required in any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person's own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance
Face coverings are required while driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.
Wearing face coverings outdoors in public spaces is required when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who aren't members of the same household or residence isn't feasible.
The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering:
Children aged two and under; persons with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering; persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who's hearing impaired; persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the persons related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines. Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service; people who are eating and drinking at a restaurant; persons who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.
Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings or masks for both inmates and staff.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov