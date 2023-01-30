VISALIA — “All six victims died from gunshot wounds.” And, “This was a cartel-style execution.”
Those were the words Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said on Monday afternoon during a press conference held at the TCSO Headquarters in Visalia in reference to the completed autopsies of the six homicides during the January 16 massacre in Goshen.
“We are very close,” he said about arrests. “I don’t want to say anything that will jeopardize bringing these baby killers to justice.”
Boudreaux reiterated 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas, were both shot in the head
“I will tell you that our investigators have been working day and night, literally 24 hours a day on this case,” Boudreaux said. “I will say that arrests will be made in this investigation.”
And once they are, he said, he's sending a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“I would like him to lift the ban on the death penalty in cases where small children are murdered,” Boudreaux said. “This should be a death-penalty case.”
Boudreaux also said it was a cartel-style execution and investigators believe there's a strong connection to gang-affiliation associated with the crime.
“I’m not saying it was a cartel, but I do want to touch on the cartel,” he said earlier in the conference.
Boudreaux referred to a map system on a board to the side of his podium and identified two cartels — the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, and the Sinaloa Cartel — both of which, he said, are actively involved operating in the state of California.
Boudreaux talked of the “distribution roadways,” interstates and freeways running through California from Sinaloa, Mexico to Washington, and to Canada, and others from San Francisco and Sacramento to New York, and the East Coast. He also mentioned there were dozens and dozens of private general aviation airports throughout the Central Valley that are “very vulnerable” to the exploitation of drug traffickers.
“It’s important that you see, we do have cartels operating. Many of these cartels are cartels who work very closely with gangs,” Boudreaux said.
Gangs mostly operate in California and uniquely, in the Central San Joaquin Valley, and are closely associated with Mexican cartels, Boudreaux said.
“However, the investigators strongly believe that the shooters of this gang, in this case, are gang related from the Central Valley,” he said. “But you can see the connections with the gangs involved are very high.”
Boudreaux provided heat maps of hot spots that show the association of gangs in and about the Central Valley of California and up and down the State of California, and of the numbers of gangs that they have in connection.
Boudreaux said he anticipates another press conference later in the week.
"I will keep you up to date as things unfold,” he said, and added that it all changes almost hourly.
“There’s been many twists and turns in this case but the veteran investigators in this case working alongside our federal counterparts, all of whom you see up here today, feel confident, feel very confident, in this investigation,” he said and added due to the sensitive nature of the case and how it's quickly unfolding, he would not be answering questions at the time being.
At the start of the press conference, it was also mentioned the reward money is currently at $20,100 but soon, either Tuesday or by the end of the week, Boudreaux said, will reach $30,100.