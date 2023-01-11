The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues.
Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
Shepard, a Republican and a Porterville farmer, has trailed Democrat Melissa Hurtado by the slightest margin in the State Senate District 16 race. The final results from the four counties in the district, Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties determined Hurtado defeated Shepard by 22 votes.
Hurtado was sworn into the office on December 10 and has been serving as District 16's State Senator ever since. But Shepard called for a recount in all four counties on December 13.
All four counties had concluded their recounts as requested by Shepard, but the only county that appears not to be in question in Fresno County. As a result of the recount there Shepard realized a net gain of three votes.
After Shepard requested a recount in 70 precincts more favorable to him in Kern County that county reported no change in its results on December 28. But since that time Hurtado has requested a recount in 150 precincts in Kern County more favorable to her and that recount is ongoing. The Kern County Elections Division stated that recount could be done by Friday or as late as Tuesday.
The Tulare County Elections Division also completed its recount and reported a net gain of two votes for Shepard. The Shepard campaign has stated it realized a net gain of three votes in Tulare County.
But after that recount was completed a request was made to manually review all ballots in seven precincts in the county. That process began on Monday and as of Wednesday the county hasn't posted any results on its website. The Tulare County Elections Division has posted on its website the “RECOUNT SCHEDULE FOR REMAINDER OF RECOUNT” with the daily schedule to go from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Kings County Elections Division also concluded its recount last week which resulted in a net gain of two votes for Shepard. So Shepard has gained as many as eight votes so far in the recount process and now trails Hurtado by as a little as 14 votes.
But still in question is the 150 ballots Shepard and his supporters want to be reviewed. Among those supporters who spoke at Tuesday's meeting included Maxine Bennett of Hanford, who said she had 20-plus years of experience in the election process and spent many election nights in the election office, and Martin Devine, who has served on the Hanford Planning Commission and is also a former Hanford city councilman.
Shepard stated at the meeting Kings County had been hostile to him at first but said, “Let us reason together. All I ask is that we take a step back and we look at these ballots one more time.”
Shepard added the review needs to take place to prevent any litigation his campaign may feel it needs to take. “We will review these as an opportunity to really quelch any proceeding going forward that could go into pending litigation,” he said.
State Senator Andreas Borgeas of Fresno, who spoke on behalf of Shepard, also stated litigation wouldn't be necessary if the ballots are reviewed.
He criticized how the signatures of the 150 ballots in question were reviewed. He said less than 10 seconds was given for Shepard and Hurtado campaigns to challenge the ballots over numerous objections of both campaigns.
As a result on 29 of the 150 ballots were challenged and the process for each of those ballots took less than 10 seconds per ballot as well, Borgeas said. He said the entire process for “complete determination” of the 150 ballots took one hour and 45 minutes or 49 seconds per ballot.
He said he could personally confirm that ballots were not allowed due to initials being used or names being signed in a different sequence.
Borgeas told the board it should “evaluate this serious problem” in closed session and then encouraged the board “should allow a recount in a correct fashion.The recount cannot be deemed complete without this remedy.”
Borgeas also told the board if it's represented to them in closed session the recount is completed “that is legally and factually inaccurate.”
County counsel Diane Freeman gave the board specific instructions before the public comment began when it came to what course it could take.
“To the extent the comments seek action from the board to alter the election or recount process I'm here to advise the board has no authority to involve itself in the election process and will not engage in discussion over these matters in open session.
“Any discussion to be had will be in closed session and solely for the purpose of receiving legal advise concerning the threat of litigation.”
The board didn't report on any action taken on the issue after the closed session.
Hurtado previously represented Porterville in District 14. After redistricting she chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.