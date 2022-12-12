While Democrat Melissa Hurtado has declared victory in the race to represent District 16 in the State Senate, Republican David Shepard stated until “ballot cures” from Fresno County are resolved, he still considers his contest as being unresolved.
Shepard, a Porterville farmer, added a recount could still be possible. Recounts aren't automatic in California and those asking for a recount must pay for it.
Shepard issued a statement on Saturday covering his stance on the current status of the State Senate District 16 race. Hurtado declared victory on Friday after the results showed she was ahead by 20 votes with 68,457 votes while Shepard received 68,437 votes.
“This election is historically close with only 20 votes separating the difference,” Shepard said. “With such a small margin, we must be especially vigilant in making sure every single legally cast ballot is counted.”
Shepard stated on Saturday the Fresno Registrar of Voters allowed his campaign to have ballots cured in which ballots that were previously rejected due to minor errors could be recounted.
“Several members of my team were personally told by employees of the Fresno Registrar of Voters that the deadline to cure ballots had been extended,” Shepard stated. “Our team continued to cure ballots until the provided deadline and they were accepted by the Fresno ROV, therefore we fully expect the Fresno ROV to count those ballot cures. Until this matter is further resolved from Fresno County, my resolve will remain the same.”
As of Sunday afternoon the California Secretary of State's report on the District 16 results had remained unchanged with Hurtado receiving 68,457 votes and Shepard receiving 68,437 votes.
Shepard also continued to be critical of how the Kern County Elections Division handled the election.
“Furthermore, Kern County Elections misreported to the Secretary of State that they were in possession of 10,000 fewer ballots than what they ended up counting,” Shepard said. “This raises questions about the procedures Kern County Elections chooses to implement.
“Ensuring the ability of the Kern County Elections Office to accurately count and report results should be a bipartisan issue.”
Shepard added, “Our team is closely assessing whether a recount will be the next step. Given the 136,894 ballots cast, the small margin, unaccounted cured ballots, and clear procedural issues in Kern, even the slightest of errors could be consequential.”
District 16 encompasses portions of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties and a small portion of Fresno County. While Shepard has raised the issue of the cured ballots in Fresno County, all four counties have reported their final election results
Three of the counties have also certified their results and Tulare and Kings Counties earlier certified their results while the Kern County Board of Supervisors certified that county's results at a special meeting on Friday.
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to certify that county's results during their meeting this morning. The results will be sent to the Secretary of State to be certified on Friday.
“My team and I are closely monitoring these situations and will be working with the elections offices in all four SD 16 counties to make sure all ballots are counted,” Shepard stated. “The very foundation of our government is based off of the principle of honest elections, therefore accuracy and integrity should be of the utmost importance to everyone. Until we discover the answers to these critical questions, we will continue to push on toward the truth.”
Hurtado previously represented District 14, which included Porterville. After redistricting, she chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.