Two of the four counties doing a recount in the State Senate District 16 race were expected to be done with their recounts by Wednesday morning.
But the other two counties, Tulare and Kings Counties, were expected to be done with their recounts until after the first of the year.
Meanwhile it was reported Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, had cut Democrat Melissa Hurtado's lead by six votes so far during the recount process.
After the four counties had announced their final election results, Hurtado had a 20-vote lead over Shepard in the November 8 election out of nearly 137,000 votes cast. Hurtado was sworn in as the District 16 State Senator on Saturday, December 10.
But Shepard asked for a recount on December 13. It's not unprecedented in the state for someone to be removed from office due to a recount.
In 1980 Republican Adrian Fondse was declared the winner in a State Assembly race and took office in December. But a recount determined Democrat Patrick Johnston had won and he was sworn in in January, replacing Fondse.
If the recount does change the election outcome, the affected counties must re-certify their results to the California Secretary of State.
After the final election results were announced, the Kern County Elections Division petitioned for another previously undiscovered and unopened 10 mail-in ballots to be counted. After those ballots were counted, Hurtado received another three votes while Shepard received one vote, increasing her lead to 22 votes.
But the Fresno County Elections Division announced it has completed its recount and reported Shepard had a net gain of three votes. The Fresno County Elections Division announced there were two more votes for Shepard while a vote was taken away from Hurtado.
The Shepard campaign also stated three invalid signature challenges went in its favor in Tulare County as all three votes were for Shepard. So that would now put Hurtado's lead at 16 votes.
The net gain of three votes came after the Tulare County Elections Division spent last week reviewing “undervotes” — votes that may not have been counted due to minor errors — as requested by the Shepard campaign.
And the Tulare County Elections Division actually hasn't even started the official recount, yet. The Kings County Election Division also just began its recount process this week. Both counties aren't expected to complete their recounts until after the first of the year.
The Tulare County Elections Division was still gathering all of its ballots this week, a process that was expected to take the rest of the week. After the ballots are gathered a machine recount will be conducted. When the actual recount begins the results results will be posted in the office of the elections official for the public to see.
The Shepard campaign has been paying for the recount as required by state law, which is costing thousands of dollars a day in each of the four counties. If the results of the election change due to the recount, Shepard will be reimbursed for all of the recount costs.
The Kern County Elections Division stated it expected to have its recount done and to be able to announce the results on Wednesday.
Hurtado previously represented Porterville in the 14th district. After redistricting Hurtado chose to run in District 16, which now includes Porterville.