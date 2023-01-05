Porterville farmer David Shepard's reduction into Democrat Melissa Hurtado's lead in the State Senate District 16 race during the ongoing recount continues to be slow and gradual.
The Kings County Elections Division reported on Wednesday there was a net gain of two votes in Shepard's favor so far in its recount process. The Tulare County Elections Division also posted on its website on Tuesday night a net gain of two votes for the Republican so far in its recount process.
The recount is ongoing in Tulare and Kings Counties. The recount has been finished in Fresno County and Shepard realized a net gain of three votes as a result of that county's recount.
Hurtado ended up with a 22-vote lead after the final election results were reported from the four counties in District 16, Tulare, Fresno, Kern and Kings, and after a petition to count 10 more mail-in votes by the Kern County Elections Division.
Hurtado ended up with a 20-vote lead after the final election results and then that lead was expanded slightly to 22 votes after the count of the 10 mail-in votes.
As a result of the recounts in Fresno, Tulare and Kings Counties so far, Shepard has realized a net gain of seven votes, bringing him to within 15 votes. But there's another recount that began on Thursday in Kern County.
Shepard originally asked for a recount in all four counties, asking for a recount in 70 precincts that favored him in Kern County. But on December 28 the Kern County Elections Division announced there was no change in the election results after Shepard's requested recount.
Hurtado has now asked for a recount in 150 precincts in Kern County that favored her. Kern County favored Hurtado by a significant margin overall as Hurtado received 58 percent of the votes in the county while Shepard received 42 percent.
Hurtado's slight lead in the race came as a result of her significant advantage in Kern County. Kern County also represents by far the largest area in the district as about 62,000 votes were cast in Kern County in the district race. About 45 percent of the votes in in the district race were cast in Kern County.
Nearly 27,000 votes were cast in Kings County while more than 43,000 votes were cast in Tulare County. Shepard had the advantage over Hurtado in Kings, Tulare and Fresno Counties.
He received about 60 percent of the vote in Kings County to Hurtado's 40 percent and 53 percent in Tulare County to Hurtado's 47 percent. He also did well in Fresno County, but that includes the smallest portion of the district as less than 5,000 votes were cast in the county in the district race.
Kern County began sorting its ballots as it began its recount process on Thursday. The entire process of Hurtado's requested recount in Kern County may not be finished until a week from today or as late as a week from Tuesday.
The Shepard campaign also stated Thursday's recount in Tulare County continued to involve the evaluation of ballots that were considered to have invalid signatures but could still eventually be counted. The Shepard campaign has made an issue of “undervotes” in Tulare County ballots with minor errors that possibly could still be counted.
Hurtado is already serving as District 16's State Senator and attended her first legislative session on Wednesday at the State Capitol.
As part of the recount process Hurtado and Shepard are required to pay for the recounts they requested on a daily basis. The recount process in Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties costs thousands of dollars a day.
Hurtado previously represented Porterville in the 14th district. After redistricting she decided to run in the 16th district, which also includes Porterville.