The District 16 State Senate race is finally over.
Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, stating he didn't see a feasible way to victory, announced he conceded to Democrat Melissa Hurtado on Wednesday.
Shepard ended up losing to Hurtado by about 13 votes. "Thank you to the constituents of Senate District 16," Shepard stated in a released statement. "This race has been historically close and as the recount draws closer to an end, I believe our path forward to victory is no longer feasible. From our 22-vote deficit our recording of ballots closed the gap to 13 votes. This means that nine voters who initially were prevented from voting in the election had their votes tallied. This election has exemplified the saying that, "every vote counts.
"Although the result is not the one that we had hoped for I am so incredibly thankful for the team that surrounded me during the recount and believed in me and my candidacy for state senate."
Shepard added he was confident his campaign "left it all out on the field." Shepard also said the recount led to the exposure of problems with the election process. "During the recount we uncovered blatant mismanagement and inconsistencies of vote counting procedures in multiple counties, which excluded numerous voters from having their votes counted in this election." Shepard also said those votes not being counted was a violation of Constitutional rights.
Shepard stated if all of the votes that should have been counted would have been counted, "we believe the outcome of this election would have been very different." He said the California Election Code allows county registrars too much flexibility in interpreting election law.
He said his campaign in the coming weeks will release a detailed summary of its findings when it comes to the election process. He said those findings will show its "vitally necessary" to hold local election officials accountable when it comes to the election process.
"The election has been an honor of a lifetime," Shepard said, "I cannot thank enough all those who offered their help, endorsements, financial contributions and their vote. I believe in Divine Providence and that everything happens for a reason. Although the final result is not desirable I believe much good can come from it and God is in ultimate control."
Shepard stated his campaign was outspent by the Hurtado campaign 8-1 but his campaign executed an "efficient, powerful message. It was beyond a pleasure having worked with my collegues and I will cherish the friendships forged on the campaign trail."
He also thanked his family, including his wife, Christine, for their support. ":Lastly thank you to my Savior Jesus Christ. As the saying goes: When God closes one door, He always opens another."
Shepard also congratulated Hurtado. Stephard stated he hoped Hurtado "will use your position to address the pressing issues we face here in the Central Valley."
Shepard concluded by stating "Thank You District 16 it has been an honor of a lifetime."
On Tuesday the Hurtado campaign again declared victory and called for Shepard to concede, stating he had no path to victory. The Hurtado campaign also called on Shepard to concede on January 6, again stating at that time Shepard had no path to victory.
The end result came after the Kern County Elections Division announced it had completed a second recount on Tuesday and that it had resulted in a net gain of one vote for Shepard..
The entire recount process in the four counties in the district, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Kern Counties, led to a net gain of 8-9 votes for Shepard. Hurtado had a 22-vote lead over Shepard when the recount process began.
Shepard originally asked for a recount to be done in 50 precincts in Kern County and the results of that recount showed no change in the election results. Hurtado then asked for a recount to be done in another 142 precincts in Kern County and after that recount was completed the Kern County Elections Division announced a net gain of one vote for Shepard on Tuesday.
Shepard had also called for 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County to be reviewed that weren't counted due to invalid signatures. Shepard and supporters of Shepard attended a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on January 10 to ask the board to direct the Kings County Elections Division to do another review of those ballots. But after meeting in closed session at that meeting the Kings County Board announced no action on the matter.
Hurtado has been sworn in as the District 16 State Senator and has been serving in the position. She previously represented Porterville in District 14. After redistricting Hurtado decided to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.