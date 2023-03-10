On Friday night, Boudreaux issued a Shelter in Place Order the areas of Springville and Pine Flat. The Shelter in Place Order was for homes along Manter Meadow Road in Pine Flat do to the bridge being washed out.
The road was closed at Manter Meadow and Capinero Creek. There was also a bridge failure along Wagner Drive at Harris Road north of Springville which caused a Shelter in Place Order. And residents along Bach Park Road, northeast of Yokohl Valley Drive, should shelter in place due to a damaged bridge on Balch Park Road just east of Yokohl Valley Drive, the sheriff's department stated on Friday night.
