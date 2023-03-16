Evacuation Order for Rio Vista Avenue
The Tule River Tribal Council announced on Thursday it has lifted the Shelter in Place Order for the Tule River Indian Reservation.
The Shelter in Place Order was lifted for residents living at the Tule River Indian Reservation who can safely leave their homes and can safely leave the reservation.
In its resolution stating it was lifting the Shelter in Place Order the Tribal Council stated it was doing so so residents “can purchase their essential needs for their residence and return back home to the Tule River Indian Reservation as soon as possible.” The resolution also states the lifting of the order is to allow those to go to and from work, school and appointments.
EVACUATION ORDER
An Evacuation Order was issued Thursday night for Rio Vista Avenue along the Tule River in Porterville.
Due to the water levels there's been an erosion to the bank of the river. An Evacuation Order has been issued for all residences, businesses and structures that are on the south side of Rio Vista Avenue with the following addresses:
191 Rio Vista Avenue, 221 Rio Vista Avenue, 211 Rio Vista Avenue, 201 Rio Vista Avenue, 231 Rio Vista Avenue, 241 Rio Vista Avenue and 245 Rio Vista Avenue.
An evacuation order is a mandatory evacuation and means all residents and visitors should leave before the water causes unsafe conditions. Those who were unable to evacuate were to call 911.
Additional information is also available by calling 211. A map is available on the Tulare County emegencies website, TulareCounty.CA.gov/emergencies
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Porterville College Gym.
FORECAST
The National Weather Service forecast continues to call for another major storm to come early next week. It will be clear through Saturday night with a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday and a 40 percent chance of rain Monday.
But between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is possible in Porterville on Wednesday night. Another quarter to a half inch is possible on Tuesday.
Another half to three quarters of an inch is possible on Tuesday night with with another quarter to a half inch possible on Wednesday.
SPECIAL MEETING
The Porterville City Council set a special meeting for 10 a.m. today to ratify the local emergency due to the flooding that was declared by Mayor Martha A. Flores and the acting city manager on Monday in accordance of with Chapter 9 of the Porterville Municipal Code.
TULE RIVER CLEAN UP EFFORTS
The effort to clear debris from the Tule River prevent clogging in the river is also ongoing. Trucks and heavy machinery have been clearing debris from the river since Wednesday night.
The effort is being done as more than 200 residences have been affected by the evacuation orders east and west of Porterville.
Crews are removing debris around bridges as more than 200 residents who live along the Tule River have been evacuated from their homes because of flooding concerns.
CSET ASSISTANCE
Community Services Employment Training, CSET, is providing emergency assistance to low-income households in Tulare County affected by the flooding.
CSET is proving temporary emergency assistance through the Severe Weather Energy Assistance and Transportation Services program, a federally funded program that provides support for local storm response.
SWEATS provides assistance to temporary shelter for up to five days for an eligible household. Among the supplies that could be provided also include blankets and sleeping bags.
Eligible households may call the Energy Services Hotline at 1-844-244-1316 to apply for assistance and schedule an appointment.
Applicants must meet income qualification limits. For temporary shelter, a home must be destroyed or damaged due to severe weather. Only one beneficiary is allowed per residence.
Fore more information visit www.cset.org/sweats.