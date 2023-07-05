Last week the Supreme Court announced a number of decisions. Two of them have shocked the country, and delighted about half of voters, but disappointed the other half. That’s not an accident. The natural constituency of the Republican Party is older white people. For two and a half centuries, they have been a majority, and our democracy has reflected that. But as their share of the voting population shrinks, their ability to win using the democratic process is also shrinking, and will evaporate at some point during the next 20 years. So what can be done to hold on to power? Erode democracy, of course. And that’s exactly what the Republican Party is doing.
The decision to stop forgiving student loans, 80 percent of which were provided by the federal government, is one of the court cases that has disappointed millions. Twenty percent of American adults have student loan debt, and obviously they’re disappointed that the proposal to cancel part of that debt is off the table. But not everyone is unhappy about the decision. Republicans claim that student loan forgiveness is just a crass cover story for buying votes. And only about half of American voters are opposed to blocking President Biden’s proposal to cancel some student debt.
But there is of course another view. Fifty years ago, when I was one of the recipients of the first student loans provided by the government ($2,000, all repaid, thank you), a college education was likely to lead to a better-paying job. And my tuition was only $224 a year; even today, most of the amount loaned to students is used to pay for room and board. My little apartment across the street from the girls dormitory, all utilities included, was $25 a month. But today, we have full employment with jobs that pay next to nothing (https://tcf.org/content/report/true-state-u-s-economy/).
Student loans were supposed to lead to a living wage. But jobs today pay far less than they did 50 years ago. People who took out student loans in the expectation that they would be able to earn enough to live in relative comfort and also pay back the loans were sadly disappointed. Every loan payment is a reminder that the economy has let them down. And in the past 20 years, nearly 100 percent of the increase in income in our country has gone to the wealthiest one percent. So canceling part of student loans might just be an acknowledgement that things don’t always turn out as we expect. Besides, isn’t it the job of government to make life easier for its citizens?
The other decision, to cancel “affirmative action” in college admissions, similarly has the support of about of half of American voters. The two cases involved in the ruling — one brought by Asian students who felt that they would have been admitted in higher numbers were it not for Black and Hispanic preferences, and a North Carolina group that was opposed to the use of race in admissions on principle — received about 50 percent support overall, mainly from Republicans. The Asian students’ claim is hard to deny: my son was a Mexican-American in a wheelchair when he got into Berkeley; that same year, the number of Asian applicants to UC Berkeley who had gotten a 1600 on the SAT was sufficient to fill the entire entering freshman class. Fewer Black and Hispanic admissions will be reflected in graduates four years later, and that shapes our society.
These decisions, together with voter suppression measures (like denying the use of student IDs as voter IDs, given that educated young people are more likely to vote for Democrats), denying the vote to convicted felons (relatively fewer convicts are Republicans, except for those convicted of stock fraud and embezzlement), suppressing immigration (since immigrants will presumably become Democratic voters), and claiming that preventing candidates from lying is a violation of their First Amendment rights, all conspire to subvert democracy in favor of a dying Republican Party.
I am ashamed of these measures that erode democracy. I’d like voting to be mandatory, even though about half of voters won’t understand either the issues or the candidates’ intentions. And we’ve seen how demagogues have a field day with uninformed voters. But I’m willing to take my chances, as long as I’m able to make a living shaming the gullible.
