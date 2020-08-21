Three current female Porterville Police Officers and one former female Porterville Police Officer have filed grievances with the City of Porterville against the Porterville Police Department, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
The Porterville Recorder has obtained the complaints from two of the current officers and one former officer of the Porterville Police Department, which now has seven female officers. While all the complaints concern the actions of one officer, the complaints also basically state the department has taken no action to deal with the issue.
City of Porterville Deputy Manager Patrice Hildreth issued the following statement on behalf of the city:
“The City of Porterville cannot comment on the sexual harassment complaints because they relate to confidential, personnel matters that are currently under investigation. But the city takes complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously.
“If or when the city finds sexual harassment occurred it is handled in accordance with the city's personnel rules and regulations.”
One grievance comes from a female officer who says she's currently a Police Officer who was formerly employed with the Porterville Police Department from February 2016 to March 2020. She wrote in her grievance:
“Aside from one isolated sexual harassment incident, I had a professional and respected career at the Porterville Police Department. Everyone was courteous, respectful and helpful.”
She stated an isolated incident happened about two weeks before she left the department. She stated the incident took place in the report writing room at the department.
She stated she noted the officer who all the grievances are concerning was standing to her right recording her with a cell phone and asked “what's the weather?” She then wrote as the officer came closer to her, she observed him extend and retract his cell phone away from her body, recording her buttocks.
She added the officer again asked her about the weather and laughed. “This made me very uncomfortable and I told him to stop.”
She said the officer continued to ask her about the weather. “I finally had enough of (the officer) taunting me. I told him that this was sexual harassment behavior.”
She stated the officer then said he was only recording her firearm holster as he came closer to me and showed me the video recording. “I clearly observed the video recording centered and focused on my buttocks,” the female officer stated. She added another officer witnessed the incident.
The female officer stated she briefed another female officer about the incident. “The unfortunate truth is (the officer) is known to harass females not only within the Porterville Police Department but other law enforcement agencies.
“(The officer) has had other incidents with females within the department and nothing has been done about it.”
The female officer stated the female officer she confided also told her the accused officer contacted her several times in the middle of the night asking her to go out drinking.
The female officer also alleged another incident involving the female officer and the accused officer had occurred.
“Although I do not know the details, I do know this incident was handled by upper management and to my knowledge (the officer) was never reprimanded.”
In her grievance the female officer also stated the accused officer has a reputation within the Porterville Police Department of being a “creep.”
“I have always maintained a reputable reputation and I have never spoken to (the accused officer) in any disrespectful manner that would lead him to believe I desired that type of attention. Nor, have I ever joked with (the accused officer) or any other officer in a way that would insinuate I would conversate in a sexual manner.”
One of the current female officer's grievances alleges she was contacted by the officer three times between December 2018 and 2019.
The female officer stated the officer contacted her while she was off duty around midnight. She stated the officer sounded intoxicated and repeatedly asked her to go have a drink with him. She told him no all three times and let him know it was late.
“In my opinion, I believe (the officer) was attempting to contact me in order to try and have a sexual relationship as we were not friends and had never had any type of relationship where it would be acceptable or appropriate for a married man to call me at such a time with such a request.”
The female officer went onto state she contacted a co-worker who told her it wasn't right for the officer to be contacting her. That officer spoke with Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutl and another higher ranking officer, the grievance states.
The female officer states she was called into to the office of a higher ranking officer and was accompanied by another higher ranking officer and told the discussion would be off the record. The female officer stated she was initially asked about an incident involving another officer which in her opinion was also not handled correctly. But she stated since that officer was no longer with the department she didn't want to attempt to resolve that issue.
The female officer stated she was told regarding the incident involving the other officer “that back in the day when things like this happened” officers would typically be standing at attention in the office getting lectured.
The female officer stated she was then asked about her experience in which she said she told the higher ranking officers about the details of the phone calls. She said the higher ranking officers told her that officer shouldn't be calling her and that it was inappropriate.
They then asked her about an incident in which she jokingly drew genitalia on the officer's face in a photograph of him. She said she was advised at that time her behavior was inappropriate and she said she agreed.
In the grievance the female officer alleges “At that point I felt as if my complaints had not only been ignored but had been made “OK,” as my actions somehow validated (the officer's) inappropriate behavior.
“The only way I can describe of how I felt when I walked out was being bullied and making me feel like somehow this was all my fault.”
In her grievance, the female officer also stated the officer was assigned to the Traffic Unit on July 1, thus making him her supervisor as she has been with the Traffic Unit since February.
Another current female officer in her grievance states on July 17 she was walking in the hallway of the Porterville Police Department when the same officer approached her near the break room. She stated the officer stood directly behind her, making her feel uncomfortable.
She added she felt the officer was staring at her buttocks. She then said she turned her backside away from him.
She said the officer advised her the hood of her holster was unsecured, so she closed the hood to the holster. The officer then asked her if she was conducting a “tactical DUI checkpoint,” to which she responded she was wearing a tactical vest since her ballistic vest didn't fit under her uniform.
She stated the officer then took a step back and began to again look at her buttocks up and down making her feel as if he were “degrading me and sexualizing my appearance. The officer then stated “I think you look good,” tapped her shoulder and went into the men's locker room.
The female officer stated she confided to another officer about the incident, who also confided to her about a similar experience she had with the accused officer. The female officer stated she believes if that incident was handled correctly the incident involving her wouldn't have happened.
In addition, the female officer stated the officer she confided with told her the accused officer would call her late at night and ask her to go out drinking. The female officer then stated she remembered several times in which the accused officer would call her late at night and ask her to go drinking as well.
“At this time, I did not know, and still can't say for sure what his intention was,” the female officer stated. She stated each time he asked, she declined the offer.