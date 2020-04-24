Several local schools have won grants as part of the Tulare County Office of Education’s 2019-2020 Step Up Youth Challenge program. Students at schools created projects that addressed issues they identified that their schools and their communities were facing.
Strathmore Middle School and Monache High School each won the Meet the Need Award which was presented for the projects that best identified and met the needs of their school and community. Each school received $1,000.
Pleasant View Elementary School won the Community Collaboration Award which is presented for the project that best coordinates with school and community partners. Pleasant View also won $1,000.
Reagan Elementary School in Lindsay won the Impact Award presented for the project that had the most significant impact on the school, community an students doing the project. Reagan received $1,000 as well.
Lincoln Elementary School received the Presentation Award for the project that best depicts its process through a slide presentation. Lincoln received $700.
The schools can use their grants to continue with their Step Up Youth Challenge projects.