The Tulare County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations announced the arrest of seven people for welfare fraud on Friday.
During December, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations criminal investigators served seven felony arrest warrants for suspects wanted for allegedly committing welfare fraud in Tulare County. The following individuals were arrested and either booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility or cited and released:
Clarista Aldaco, 26, of Lindsay; Johnny Vallejo, 26, of Lindsay; Erica Enos, 31, of Visalia; Violet Pack, 34, of Visalia; Lenora Macagbra, 51, of Visalia; Rosie Renteria, 26, of Porterville; Gabriela Almanza, 31, of Porterville.
The total amount of alleged fraud in all these cases equaled $43,466. In 2021, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations identified $710,854 in fraudulent benefits, resulting in felony criminal charges filed in those cases.
The fraudulent activity in these cases included activities such as failing to report income and failing to report changes in household composition. It's a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain more than $950 of aid that they weren't entitled to receive.
The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations will continue to diligently investigate all suspected fraud committed against public assistance programs n Tulare County. If the public has information related to suspected fraud, they should contact the DA's office at (559) 636-5410.