Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Monday drew hundreds of people to Centennial Park from 4 to 6 p.m.
Vendors from community businesses and clubs, as well as radio stations supplied crafts, books, snacks, and other activities to promote literacy and learning.
Before all the activities began, Edith La Vonne, who serves on the Library and Literacy Commission greeted everyone at the park at 4 p.m. and thanked them for their support for the Porterville City Library.
She said, “Dr. Seuss’s birthday is one of our most popular events that our talented library staff put on every year. In an effort to bring our library community together after the tragic fire that destroyed our beloved library and took two young men, Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, we needed this time to come together to see each other face to face as our city library is more than just books!
“At this time I would like to recognize the library staff on duty who helped clear the library when the fire first started: Tamera, Tony, Sandi, Karina, Cassondra, Veronica, Alex and Citlali.
“I would also like to recognize our volunteers who assisted ushering patrons out of the library: Janeli and Lisa.
“In addition to the staff and volunteers, two of our library patrons stepped in to help as well; Larry Nicholson and Juan Chavez.
Please now join me in a moment of silence for our two fallen heroes Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.”
The library staff will be honored at tonight’s City Council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall’s Council Chambers.
Everyone was respectfully silent for a while, and then City Librarian Vikki Cervantes took the mic.
Cervantes said, “I’ve been fortunate to have been your City Librarian for over 12 years.” She spoke about growing up in Porterville, and always enjoying being at the library. She then began reading “Oh! The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss to a crowd of children and adults in front of the flowers, bouquet, balloons and red heart decorated gazebo.
Library staff took turns reading the book in English and Spanish, to an attentive audience.
While the reading continued people would go visit vendors and children would go play or get something to eat. It was a fun and relaxing afternoon of enjoyment for many.
After the reading children sang “Happy Birthday” to Dr. Seuss together with the Cat In the Hat Character.
Cervantes was continuously talking with community members. She said, “It makes my librarian’s heart feel good.”
Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere and Porterville City Manager John Lollis dropped by to see Cervantes and the huge flock of people celebrating their love of the library, Dr. Seuss and just having a good time.
A library volunteer from Monache High, Dileth Duarte, said, “I think it is really heartwarming to see the community come together after such a tragic event.”
Between 400 to 500 people dropped by the park during the afternoon, and listened to library staff read Dr. Seuss popular book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” in both English and Spanish, had pictures taken with Dr. Seuss characters The Cat In the Hat, and Grandma Who. Children ran around with their parents, ate cupcakes, had popcorn, or chocolate frozen yogurt supplied by local community vendors.
Melissa Guire, Kiwanis Club Strathmore and Central Valley Literacy Club Porterville, was a vendor at the celebration with many others. She said, “This is an awesome event, and we are glad to be a part of it.”
Later as the sun was getting low Jingle Dancers Gyanna Gibson and Laura Bad Moccasin from the Tule River Tribe danced to the drum played by Paul Brown. The Drum brought a blessing on the crowd, and there was a peacefulness to the afternoon.
Melynda Gibson from Tule River said, “Thank you for having us here to celebrate Dr. Seuss birthday and the Porterville Library.”
“It’s a wonderful thing for people to come out and support the library,” said Tamera Anzivino, “I think it’s close to 500 people here.”
Madison Stubbs was walking by and she said, “The library lives on.”
After the tribal dancers the Barn Junior Players performed a fitting, “Oh the Thinks you Can Think,” from “Seussical the Musical,” on Dr. Seuss’s birthday in the park, and the crowd loved it and was spellbound.