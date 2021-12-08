Setton Farms has once again donated $500 to The Recorder to the Angel Tree Program so more children can have a brighter Christmas. Jeff Gibbons of Setton Farms presents the check to The Recorder's Alyssa Evans. There's still time to come by The Recorder and pick up an Angel or Angels from the Christmas tree in the lobby to purchase toys and clothes for children to make their Christmas brighter. Angels can also be adopted over the phone. To adopt an Angel over the phone or to make a donation call 784-5000, extension 1011 or 1015. For more information call Josie Chapman, 784-5000, extension 1061.

