Setton Farms has once again donated $500 to The Recorder to the Angel Tree Program so more children can have a brighter Christmas. Jeff Gibbons of Setton Farms presents the check to The Recorder's Alyssa Evans. There's still time to come by The Recorder and pick up an Angel or Angels from the Christmas tree in the lobby to purchase toys and clothes for children to make their Christmas brighter. Angels can also be adopted over the phone. To adopt an Angel over the phone or to make a donation call 784-5000, extension 1011 or 1015. For more information call Josie Chapman, 784-5000, extension 1061.
Setton Farms donates $500 to Recorder's Angel Tree program
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Setton Farms donates $500 to Recorder's Angel Tree program
- PPD looking to add social worker, crime analyst
- No. 21 Georgia women ease past UNF behind Staiti, Morrison
- Father, son arrested in wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe
- California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
- Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee Lake Tahoe area
- Steelers and Vikings: 2 mystery teams go at it in prime time
- Jussie Smollett case in jurors' hands at Chicago trial
Most Popular
Articles
- Saturday Night Santa: He's coming to parade, downtown Saturday night
- Frost Fest coming to Fairgrounds; Christmas Caroling Parade set
- Two accused of possessing meth arrested
- Woman accused of driving stolen vehicle, identity theft arrested
- Miracle on Main Street: Children's Christmas Parade returns December 4
- Suspect arrested for string of burglaries
- Richgrove youth football wins first title in program history
- 18-year-old accused of murder in last week's shooting arrested
- 'Mentor of mentors:' Jacob Rankin dies at 84
- Major storm coming in on Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.