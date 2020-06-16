Tonight’s Porterville City Council meeting will be host to a special presentation.
The Children of First Responders will address the Council tonight in regards to a donation for a Porterville Firefighters’ Memorial.
The open session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Council also has an item on their consent calendar to accept a donation of $8,524.02 from the fundraising efforts of the Children of First Responders for the future use for a bench and mural in memory of fallen Porterville Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
As the City of Porterville is moving forward with the process of opening recreational cannabis dispensaries within the city limits, the Council will discuss the possibility of placing a cannabis tax measure on the upcoming 2020 ballot at tonight’s Council meeting.
The Council has previously discussed the possibilities that could open to the city once cannabis dispensaries have been established, and in those discussions Council made mention of placing a cannabis tax on the 2020 ballot, in order to generate additional income for the city. Now that the Council is currently in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for these dispensaries, it’s time for it to take another look at what taxes could be placed in conjunction with the opening of these facilities. City staff has included a sample ordinance from the City of Woodlake in their staff report for Council to compare to.
In addition to the discussion about a possible cannabis tax measure, the Council is also being asked to revisit the possibility of increasing the City’s transient occupancy tax (TOT). The TOT is a tax that’s paid by visitors who stay at hotels and motels. The current rate for the City’s TOT sits at eight percent, and was projected to accumulate $550,000 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year before COVID-19 hit. While Porterville’s rate sits at eight percent, a majority of California cities impose a TOT rate between 10 and 12 percent.
The Council will decide tonight if it wishes to pursue either of these taxes.
The Porterville City Council is set to discuss an increase to the existing water rates imposed by the City. In 2016, the Council adopted an annual rate increase of 2.3 percent for water services that would take place over the course of five years (from July 1, 2016 through July 1, 2020). With this decision, water services rates increased by 2.3 percent each year. “Porterville residents are likely to see an increase of $0.04 per 100 cubic feet of water,” reads the attached staff report included in tonight’s agenda packet. This equates to roughly $1.29 a month for an average customer, or a monthly bill of roughly $60.10.
Staff has requested his item be discussed by the Council due to the current impacts of COVID-19. Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-42-20 currently suspends authority of urban and community water systems, as well as other water system providers, to discontinue water services despite nonpayment. The Council has chosen to temporarily suspend late fees for nonpayment on water services.
The staff report for this item reads, “Staff felt it would be a valid point of discussion, prior to proceeding with the approved automatic rate adjustment, to consider potential options in the deferred implementation at Council’s discretion. Estimated impacts of deferring the scheduled increase will be reflected in the Water Operating Fund, which is a self-supporting enterprise with water sales being the principal source of income.
“Estimated impacts are as follows, Deferral to; October 1, 2020 equates to $83,000, January 1, 2021 equates to $161,000, April 1, 2021 equates to $215,000, and deferral to the next fiscal year July 1, 2021 equates to $275,000.”
The City has several future planned projects that involve the use of the City’s water system. If the Council chooses to defer the scheduled rate increase, the potential impact of bond finance capacity for these projects is minor, city staff reported. City staff is looking for Council direction on how to proceed with the increase to water rates.
Other matters to be discussed at tonight’s Council meeting include but are not limited to; consolidating the City’s general election on November 3 for Council seats for Districts 3, 4 and 5; appointing Council member Virginia Gurrola as an alternate member on the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation; reviewing the status of local emergency due to COVID-19; and adoption of the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year with the objective of formally adopting a refined 2020-2021 fiscal year budget at the Council meeting of October 6.
This meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed via live stream on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA