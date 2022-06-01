A female driver was seriously injured in a traffic collision on South Plano on Tuesday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol had South Plano blocked off between Gibbons and Teapot Dome. A CHP spokesman said the collision involved a semi truck and another vehicle.
He said the male driver of the semi truck was uninjured by the female drive of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Kaweah Health. The CHP spokesman added it didn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.