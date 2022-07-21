While the effort continues to provide much more comprehensive protection for the Giant Sequoias, a step has been taken to at least provide a little help for the iconic trees in the near future.
A bipartisan amendment as part of legislation to fund parts of the federal government in fiscal year 2023 was overwhelmingly passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The amendment which would provide $10 million in funding to protect the Giant Sequoias was passed 355-56. The legislation to fund parts of the federal government which included the amendment also passed as a whole. The legislation will eventually go to the Senate for conference negotiations.
The amendment would provide $5 million to the National Park Service, which oversees Sequoia National and Kings Canyon National Parks, and $5 million to the U.S. Forest Service, which oversees the Sequoia National Forest. The funding would go to the thinning of trees that increase the threat of wildfire and prescribed burning whenever possible to reduce the threat of killing Giant Sequoias.
The amendment was co-sponsored by Republicans Kevin McCarthy, Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, Tom McClintock and David Valadao and Democrats Scott Peters, Jimmy Panetta, Jim Costa and John Garamendi.
McCarthy spoke on the House floor on Tuesday in support of the amendment. "I rise today in support of my amendment that is designed to help protect our Giant Sequoias, which are native to my home state of California, from catastrophic wildfires,” he said.
He noted when he was on the floor there were 1,500 firefighters working on the Washburn Fire in Yosemite Park. The fire threatened more than 500 Giant Sequoias, including the world's largest and oldest tree, the Grizzly Giant.
McCarthy was speaking of the Mariposa Grove and active forest management has helped to protect that grove. At a forum last week held by the House Natural Resources Committee, UC Berkley Cooperative Extension forest and fuels specialist Kristin Shive said she actually wasn't that concern about the Mariposa Grove due to the management that had been done.
That's the purpose of a more comprehensive bipartisan bill, the Save Our Sequoias, SOS, Act, that has been introduced by McCarthy and other House members. Those behind the bill say it needs to be passed as soon as possible — and as its own legislation.
The bill would streamline the process used to protect the Giant Sequoias and would provide $350 million over 10 years.
On the House Floor on Tuesday, McCarthy noted 20 percent of all the world's Giant Sequoias have been lost to wildfires in recent years. In May much of the bipartisan delegation behind the SOS Act toured the damage done by the wildfires.
I led a bipartisan Congressional delegation to see Giant Sequoias impacted by fires in my district — the devastation was shocking,” said McCarthy on the House floor.
McCarthy said the damage shows the need to remove hazardous fuels that are building up in the forest and Congress needs “to make critical management reforms and provide the resources necessary to protect these iconic trees.
"In a Congress as divided as ours today, these Giant Sequoias have united a bipartisan group of lawmakers who are committed to protecting these natural wonders. I am proud to have introduced the Save Our Sequoias Act with fellow California Congressman Scott Peters, as well as Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Westerman, Congressman Panetta, Congressman McClintock, Congressman Costa, Congressman Valadao, and Congressman Garamendi.
McCarthy went on to talk about how the SOS Act needs to be passed. The Act would declare a State of Emergency for the Giant Sequoias over the next two years.
That would lead to the removal of hazardous fuel buildup and remove the barriers that prevent the forest service and local experts from taking that action. The SOS Act also provides funding for a comprehensive reforestation strategy.
"We were able to come together on this bill because we all have a deep understanding that our Giant Sequoias are in crisis,” McCarthy said. “That knowledge also brought us together to offer this amendment today.
The amendment passed by the House on Wednesday would also provide funds for the development of strategy by the Secretaries the Interior and Agriculture to better protect Giant Sequoias from wildfires. McCarthy made that a requirement as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Interior Appropriations Committee Report. The Interior Department oversees the National Park Service and the Agriculture Department oversees the forest.
McCarthy reiterated the urgency of the situation.
“We are racing against the clock — fires are burning right now in the Sierra Nevada threatening these trees, some that are more than 2,000 years old. We cannot be the generation that allows these massive and ancient natural wonders to perish on our watch.”