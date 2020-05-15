Sequoia Parks Conservancy is disappointed to announce the closure of Crystal Cave and the cancellation of the Dark Sky Festival for the 2020 season due to concerns of the coronavirus. The Conservancy’s managers are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and staff. They are following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers.
Due to the sensitive ecosystem of Crystal Cave, the required sanitation procedures are not possible. Also, the narrow pathways and tight spaces throughout the cave do not allow adequate physical distancing measures. You can learn more about Crystal Cave by following Sequoia Parks Conservancy on social media. The Conservancy looks forward to opening Crystal Cave for the 2021 season.
This year’s Dark Sky Festival would have been the seventh annual since first held in 2014. The festival aims to educate visitors about the importance of the night sky and inspire them to take action in their own communities. Sequoia Parks Conservancy is looking forward to a 2021 Dark Sky Festival if conditions allow. Please follow Sequoia Parks Conservancy on social media for updated information and to learn how you can enjoy and protect the night sky in your own community.