The Sequoia National Forest announced on Tuesday implementation of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response in the Giant Sequoia National Monument within Fresno and Tulare counties.
The objective of this emergency response is to reduce the wildfire risk that currently threatens the Giant Sequoia groves.
The Castle and Windy Fires have killed almost 20 percent of the largest Giant Sequoia trees in the world in the last two years. Giant Sequoias need low to moderate severity fires to be healthy, the forset service stated. But fire suppression over the last 150 years and expansive tree mortality from drought and the lack of active forest management have left 11 Giant Sequoia groves within the Giant Sequoia National Monument extremely vulnerable to high severity fire.
“These 11 groves in the Monument are a high priority due to excessive fuels. The emergency authority given to these groves does not mean that they are the only groves to be treated,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, Ecosystem Staff Officer on the Sequoia National Forest. “Of the Monument’s 33 groves, these 11 were chosen for treatment in phase one.
Phase one treatment will initially focus on providing safe access to these groves for our crews and the public. Once we gain safe access to these groves, we will work on hand-cutting small trees, piling or lopping-and-scattering the debris, and pulling duff away from the base of large Giant Sequoia trees and stumps.”
Future treatments may include some three thinning, where appropriate, to remove excessive fuels, and prescribed burning.
“Fuel treatments from this emergency response will take some time for us to implement because the safety of our crews and the public is of the utmost importance, along with protecting these giant, iconic trees,” Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said. “By reducing the potential for mortality of the monarch Giant Sequoias during high-severity fire, and taking the actions we are taking now, we will protect the people, our communities, and our land for generations to come.”
Long-term plans for preserving the national treasures will continue as the forest works to complete two landscape-scale projects designed to protect and sustain the Giant Sequoia groves and hillsides around them, the forest service stated.
The 11 groves to receive emergency action are: Abbott, Bearskin, Bellknap Complex, Black Mountain, Burro Creek, Grant, Indian Basin, Landslide, Long Meadow, Silver Creek and Wishon.
Emergency response has already begun in the Bearskin, Black Mountain, Indian Basin and Wishon groves.