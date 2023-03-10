On Friday, Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson issued a Temporary Emergency Forest Closure Order for the Sequoia National Forest to protect visitor health and safety.
Benson issued the temporary closure order in response to the storm system delivering heavy rain across the forest. The Order takes effect immediately and will be evaluated weekly as forest personnel assess developing damage and public safety concerns.
“Public access, ingress, and egress routes are unsafe due to storm system flooding and compromised roadways,” Benson explained. “Next week, Forest personnel will begin assessing damage and repair needs, and future storm events are expected that could delay safe forest access.”
Forest Closure Order No. 0513-23-07 will prohibit public access to the closure area through March 25, 2023. This will allow forest personnel to assess the damage after the storms have passed.
The following are exempt from this Order:
1. Persons with a Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.
2. Any federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force in the performance of an official duty.
“Although the order may inconvenience forest visitors, the closure is necessary to protect public health and safety as well as prevent further environmental damage,” Benson stated.