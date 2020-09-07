The Sequoia Complex, which includes the Castle and Shotgun Fires in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has burned more than 61,000 acres as of Monday night.
The fires had burned 61,079 acres and had been 7 percent contained as of Monday night. Sequoia National Forest was among several forests that were closed on Monday evening.
Other national forests closed due to wildfires across the state were: Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.
In addition, essentially any kind of use of campfires or gas stoves are now prohibited in alll national forests in California. Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in all national forests in the state have also been closed.
On Sunday Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Camp Nelson area.
An evacuation order was placed for Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire and Pier Point. Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, Redwood Driver, Ponderosa, Cedar Slopes and Pyles Boys Camp remained under evacuation order.
The Red Cross has a temporary evacuation center at Gate 2 at Porterville College's Jamison Stadium available.
A mandatory evacuation order means there's immediate threat to life and property. The fire has slopped over into the Freeman Grove and the area is experiencing dynamic fire activity,” the U.S. Forest stated on Sunday. “Operations personnel are looking for opportunities to stop the fire’s progression.”
Cost to battle the fires had risen to $12 million as of Monday morning. As of Monday morning, 828 people had been evacuated. There were eight injuries that resulted from battling the fires and 596 structues were threatened.
There were 13 hand crews, 48 engines, 20 water tenders, eight dozers, 10 helicopters and 744 personnel battling the fires.
The Castle Fire was 7 percent contained. On Sunday firefighters mopped up along the southwest perimeter of the fire in the vicinity of Lloyd Flat. On Sunday, additional resources were moved to the western side of the fire to assist in attacking the fire. The western edge of the fire is approximately 4-5 miles east of Sequoia Crest.
Crews were constructing direct fireline and using old firelines on the northeast side of the fire in the Inyo National Forest to implement point protection to protect critical values at risk. Firefighters were building direct fireline where possible and using heavy equipment and chippers to build contingency lines on the southeastern side of the fire where the fire continues to move towards Little Horse and Osa Meadows. Structure assessment and protection continues for communities impacted by the fire, including Soda Flat, Jordan Hot Springs, and Casa Vieja Meadow, Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, Camp Nelson and Monache Meadows.
The forest service stated on Monday firefighters were “scouting the size and intensity of the slop over into Freeman Grove. They will look for opportunities to go direct, unless the fire activity necessitates using indirect tactics. Resources will be positioned in an effort to protect local values at risk, including structures and natural resources to the greatest extent possible.
“Local forest resources have been invaluable, helping to guide the team with their knowledge of old burn scars, dozer lines and roads that can be used in firefighting tactics.”
The forest service went on to state: “On the northeast flank of the fire, firefighters are working to limit impacts to values at risk within the Golden Trout Wilderness and to limit spread on the eastern edge of the fire. Further south, resources west of Little Horse Meadows established primary and secondary lines with handline and equipment. East of Ponderosa, firefighters made a lot of ground, putting direct line into Lion Meadows Road. “
The forest service added on Monday “fire crews will work to secure fire edge from the east side of the Kern River to the east utilizing direct and indirect tactics. Crews will initiate firing operations as needed.”
Monday’s weather was expected to be hot, dry, and breezy, consistent with the previous few days. Today’s weather calls for a chance of slightly cooler temperatures. Wednesday and beyond the forecast calls for some additional cooling, but also a return to a more typical shifting wind pattern.
On Monday, smoke was expected to continue to be heavy throughout the day and possibly without lifting throughout the whole day. As winds shift from the Northwest, the Kern River Valley was expected to be impacted with smoke from the Creek Fire, as well as the Sequoia Complex.
As of Monday morning the Castle Fire had burned 55,523 acres, 11,022 acres in the Inyo National Forest and the rest in the Sequoia National Forest.
The Shotgun Fire was estimated at 438 acres as of Monday morning. The fire is slowly burning in a rocky drainage and is being monitored by aircraft.
Tulare County residents can sign up for emergency notifications at alerttc.com.
Roads are closed at Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Highway 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.
Campgrounds closed are Belknap, Coy Flat, Dome Rock, Lower Peppermint, Upper Peppermint and Quaking Aspen.
A temporary flight restriction has been issued for the airspace around the fire complex. Drones are prohibited.
Priorities of protection include: Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, Redwood Drive, facilities within Trout Meadow, structures along the Lloyd Meadows Road, Pyles Boys Camp, grazing cattle west of North Road, Freeman Creek Grove and other Sequoia groves, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, archeological values, Peppermint Fire Station, Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats, Pacific Fisher habitats.