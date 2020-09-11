The Sequoia Complex, which includes Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has burned 68.093 acres as of Friday morning.
The fires remained at 12 percent contained. There's now an interactive fire map for the Sequoia Complex,https://tinyurl.com/yxfb58w9. This map can be used to measure the distance between the current fire perimeter and nearby communities.
As far as the Freeman Grove, the U.S. Forest Service stated a “low intensity fire continues to move through the area.”
While all of the state's national forests are closed Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain open. The Generals Highway, the main road through the parks, is open allowing visitors access to the giant sequoias in both Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Due to area wildfires, parts of the southern Sequoia-Kings Canyon Wilderness in Sequoia National Park are closed. The closed area is focused on the Kern River Canyon. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y3q9x5l8 for current conditions in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
The cost to battle the fire had reached $18.3 million as of Friday morning. There have been 12 injuries as a result of battling the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service reported one structure has been destroyed as a result of the fires while 838 structures are still threatened. The structure destroyed was the forest service's cabin at Grey Meadow.
There have been 1,433 people evacuated due to the fires.
There are 12 hand crews, 49 engines, 19 water-tenders, eight dozers, eight helicopters and 796 personnel battling the fires.
On Thursday,crews began the first full day of actively constructing the indirect line that will be critical to secure the western edge of the fire, the forest service stated.
“Anchor points are being established on the northern and southern points of this edge with the primary mission of protecting local communities,” the forest service stated.
Fire retardant was used to bolster fire containment lines in this area. Containment line on the ground was established from Mountaineer Creek near where the 2017 Lion Fire occurred south towards Golden Trout Pack Station, where firing operations began later Thursday afternoon.
Further south on the western edge, crews and heavy equipment worked to piece together line east of Quaker Meadow towards The Needles.
Firefighters were able to build direct line between Little Horse Meadows and Lion Meadows, on the south side of the eastern finger of the fire. On the northernmost point of the fire, an aerial assessment was completed between Sequoia National Park and the Inyo National Forest. There has been little growth of the fire in the Inyo National Forest in the past several days.
“Aerial reconnaissance was completed on all areas of the fire that have shown containment to ensure that lines are holding,” the forest service stated.
As far as Friday, the forest service stated: “Crews plan to methodically use hand ignition and aerial firing operations to create a low intensity fire in the northwest corner. Once completed, this operation will produce a solid anchor for firefighters.
“This indirect fire line will proceed south to Log Cabin Meadow. Firefighters will work from Freeman Creek Grove south and east towards 22S82.”
The forest service added structure protection continues in areas such as Alpine Village, Camp Nelson and the Kern River Station..
The Shotgun Fire has burned 577 acres as of Friday morning “and continues to exhibit low intensity surface fire in sparse fuel.”
The fire continues to be monitored by air. The forest service continues to state resources will be sent to protect the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin if necessary.
The Kern River Valley was receiving smoke from multiple wildfires in southern California and it was anticipated the smoke would remain throughout Friday. For more information on current air quality, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Driv, Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, and Pyles Camp. An evacuation warning remains in effect for Doyle Spriungs.
For assistance with evacuations, contact the Red-Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Tulare County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications at alerttc.com
Mountain Home State Forest and Balch Park Campground remain closed.
Current temporary flight restrictions for the Sequoia Complex may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_9236.html The use of drones over the fires is prohibited.
Priorities of protection continue to include: All communities under evacuation orders, Casa Vieja, Blackrock Ranger Station, Rogers Camp, Beach Meadows, Monache Meadows, structures along the Lloyd Meadows Road, Freeman Grove, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, archeological values, Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats, Pacific Fisher habitats, OSA, Beach, and Beck Meadows, trailheads and facilities.