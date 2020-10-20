Sequoia Complex 73 percent contained
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Firefighters continued to make headway against the Sequoia Complex Fire as containment had reached 73 percent as of Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning the fire had burned 168,595 acres.
“While firefighters begin the final push towards full containment of the SQF Complex, they must keep an eye out for equipment in the field that is no longer needed for the current situation, pinpoint a GPS location, note the type and amount of equipment, and arrange for ‘backhaul.’” fire officials stated.
“There is a lot of land to cover. All equipment that must be retrieved will be ‘backhauled’ by truck or helicopter depending on the location on the fire. Workers will clean and refurbish these assets and send them to the South Zone Fire Cache located in Ontario, California, for use on the next incident. This job is taken very seriously in order to reduce costs on wildfire incidents.
The Sequoia Complex included the Castle and Shotgun Fires.The Castle Fire burned onto the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument, totaling 129,000 acres; Inyo National Forest 12,290 acres' Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, 16,289 acres;,lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, 728 acres; state, 4037 acres; county, and private lands and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation. As of Tuesday, the perimeter of the fire is more than 400 miles long, has a maximum span of 21 miles north to south, and 34 miles east to west. The highest peak is at 10,558 feet and the lowest point at 2,320 feet.
The number of personnel working on the fire has been reduced to 726.
The South Fork area is now open to residents. See www.facebook.com/Tulare-County-Recovers-SQF-Complex-Fire-118633719998389/ for more information.
On Monday Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux removed voluntary evacuation warnings from the follow areas: Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Mountain Aire, Coy Flat, Doyle Springs, Rogers Camp, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive Area, Balch Park Road, including Blue Ridge Drive and Bear Creek Road.
All remaining Voluntary Evacuation Warnings remain in place. Crews continue to work and travel in the areas. Don't travel into these communities, as extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
At this time, only residents are allowed to return into areas under evacuation warnings and areas closed by the U.S. Forest Service/Sequoia National Forest. Check with the Sequoia National Forest for forest closure updates. For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the Sequoia Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center. Crews and aircraft will continue to monitor areas without power.
There are 382 customers who remained without power ss of Tuesday morning.
Power has been restored to most of the Camp Nelson area and a generator has been installed to provide power to the Ponderosa area. The goal is to restore power to Mountain Home and Balch Park by Friday, October 16. SCE stated that will depend on the air quality.
But SCE reported Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village and Cedar Slope will continue to be without power
for several weeks, given the extensive damage to SCE facilities there. More than 500 poles and more than 22 miles of wires across the entire Sequoia Complex fire area will be replaced. All of the new poles and wires will be fire resistant.
“We have brought in crews from around the country to help us complete our work, however poor air quality from the ongoing fires has reduced our crews’ ability to be out in the field over the past few weeks,” SCE stated. “We are forecasting better air quality in the next few weeks, which will allow us to pick up our pace of restoration. “
The Regional Emergency Fire Restrictions remain in place and has been extended to Thursday.
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fire officials continue to express their appreciation for the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. Those who would like to express their gratitude can go to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page or send cards to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.
The following is information on the status of various areas affected by the fire and restrictions:
Sequoia National Forest — www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd825787.pdf
Forest Service Regional Emergency Fire restrictions — www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd827759.pdf
Inyo National Forest closures — www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd796836.pdf
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park - https://www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/conditions.htm
The Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Office has issued a temporary emergency closure: www.blm.gov/press-release/bureau-land-management-temporarily-closes-case-mountain-recreation-area#:~:text=BAKERSFIELD%2C%20Calif.,Complex%20Fire%20(SQF%20Complex).
Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest — https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County fire impacted property owner information can be found at tularecounty.ca.gov/Recovers/ or on the Tulare County Recovers – SQF Complex Facebook page.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Evacuation information can be found at www.facebook.com/TulareSheriff/photos/pcb.4467454503325547/4467453416658989/
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations are: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com