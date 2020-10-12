The Sequoia Complex which began in the Golden Trout Wilderness is now up to 70 percent contained as of Monday morning, fire officials stated.
As of Monday morning the fire had burned 167,388 acres. As of Monday morning the number of personnel assigned to the fire had been reduced slightly as there are now 822 personnel working the fire.
A smoke inversion has cleared over the fire, allowing for helicopters to drop water and retardant. Seven air tankers worked the northern area on Saturday. Fire crews on the ground were supported by 64 hours of flight time on Saturday by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, dropping 135,000 gallons of retardant.
Officials stated Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope remain a high priority and continue to be evaluated for potential return of residents. “Crews and aircraft will continue to monitor these areas,” officials stated. “Preparing the communities of Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope for people to return remains a high (priority) for fire crews.”
Regional Emergency Fire Restrictions remain in place and were extended to Thursday.
“The southern perimeter is holding,” said officials about the southern portion affected by the fire. “Crews will focus on removing fire weakened trees and hot spots in this area.”
In the Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope area there are sections that are unburnt and may burn causing an increase of visible smoke from inside the perimeter.
Tulare County has opened a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza (1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville, CA). Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“As residents return to the areas that have been opened, it is extremely important that they continue remain clear of all closure areas,” officials stated.
Activities, such as wood gathering and hunting are not allowed within the forest closure. For more information visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/.
Fire officials continue to state the appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. For those who would like the opportunity to thank firefighters, they can go to Facebook at @sequoiaforest or send cards to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville, 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.
Information on evacuation orders, maps and warnings, a structure asssessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues and an interactive map showing damaged structures is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Tulare County Health and Human Services hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Road closures and temporary flight restrictions can also be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/ Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
"Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance," officials stated.