As of Tuesday morning, the Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness, was up to 58 percent contained.
Also as of Tuesday morning the size of the fire remained virtually the same as it was on Monday night at 150,800 acres.
“Firefighters had another productive day on the Sequoia Complex East Zone yesterday,' fire officials stated on firefighting efforts on Monday.
But officials added about Tuesday, “Changing weather will be a factor in the fight today. Winds will be primarily terrain driven and vary in direction for the rest of the week.”
High temperatures on the Valley floor are also expected to be in the 95-degree range through Thursday.
But as far as the battle against the fire on Monday, officials stated, “Containment increased in the northern and southern portions with the fire showing little activity and movement yesterday and overnight. The primary objective continues to be full perimeter control. This fire continues to be under a full suppression strategy.”
On Tuesday, fire crews were continuing to focus on improving fireline between Coy Flat and the Kern River drainage.
“Heavy downed fuels continue to burn themselves out, leading to more smoke and lower visibility,” officials stated.
Several Hotshot crews and CONAFOR hand crews from Mexico continued to work in the eastern zone of the fire.
“Crews will continue to work on falling many hazard trees and snags that pose a threat to containment and human safety,” officials stated. “In areas of containment, crews will continue to patrol and clean up, securing existing line. This process will help lead into suppression repair, removing hazard trees and minimizing negative fire effects in the area.”
Officials added minimal movement was seen on the north side of the fire. “Air support was patrolling looking for hotspots and extinguishing them as they occurred,” officials stated.
Officials added crews were moved from the northern section of the fire to help with other areas of the fire. “As work is completed in higher priority areas of the fire, crews will shift up to address this uncontained line,” officials stated.
The process of backhaul, breaking down and removing equipment and removing supplies no longer needed continues at Camp Nelson, on the east portion of the fire and around several communities.
Information on evacuation orders and warnings can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues. It can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAQEGy3VuuH9Eq83IxB_GAwc82ZbKL1IqJcNGdhjhjuSLE4w/viewform
An interactive map showing damaged structures is available at https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f452093b7c6c439e8844093804c0c347
Tulare County Health and Human Services hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790.
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Road closures due to the SQF Complex may be found at http://www.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?url=https://services2.arcgis.com/bYBANhmQGwSSLC0l/ArcGIS/rest/services/SQF_Road_Closures_Public_View/FeatureServer&source=sd
The Temporary Flight Restriction (9/19/20) may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_6785.html Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Tule River Tribe, California Rehabilitation Center Fire Department, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, and Bureau of Land Management.
Officials continue to state the fire is still a long duration event and residents in affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepart for the possibility of fire in their area to advance.
There are 1,987 personnels working on the fire.