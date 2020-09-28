The Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness is now 54 percent contained as of Monday night. As of Monday night the fire had reached 150,744 acres.
Sequoia Complex up to 54 percent contained
