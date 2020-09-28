The Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness are now up to 50 percent contained as of Monday morning.
As of Monday morning the fire had reached 150,286 acres. Officials reported firefighters had another productive day in battling the fire on Monday.
But the Sequoia National Forest added “Changing weather will be a factor in the fight today. An east wind will bring lower relative humidity and temperatures forecast to be five to seven degrees above normal.” The high temperature on the Valley floor is expected to be in the 95-degree range through Thursday.
Officials stated the weather tested containment lines but not much movement was seen on Sunday. “The fire showed little activity and movement overnight,” the forest service stated.
Officials added the primary objective has changed from structure protection to perimeter control. “This fire continues to be under a full suppression strategy,” the forest service stated.
On Monday officials stated fire crews would continue to focus on constructing and improving fireline between Coy Flat and the Kern River drainage.
“East winds will have the highest impact on this portion of the East Zone perimeter,” the U.S. Forest Service stated.
Last week, 100 firefighters from Mexico joined in the fight against the Sequoia Complex and officials stated several hotshot crews and CONAFOR hand crews from Mexico have been working in the East Zone perimeter.
“Crews will continue to work on falling many hazard trees and snags that pose a threat to containment,” the forest service stated.
The forest service added: “On the north side of the fire, air support and crews were looking for hotspots and extinguishing them as they occurred. Crews were moved from the Kern River Canyon Station to help other areas of the fire. In the area of Pecks Cabin, firefighters are scouting the area to develop a plan to address the uncontained fireline.
“As work is completed in higher priority areas of the fire, crews will shift up to address this uncontained line.”
Officials added the process of backhaul, breaking down and removing equipment and removing supplies no longer needed in the fire area has been initiated at Camp Nelson, on the east portion of the fire and several other communities.
Information on evacuation orders and warnings can be found here: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
Areas that have been downgraded from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning are all of South Fork Drive below Cinnamon Canyon Road and Cinnamon Canyon Road. All remaining Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place
An interactive map showing damaged structures is available at https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f452093b7c6c439e8844093804c0c347
Tulare County Health and Human Services has a hotline for affected citizens at (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Road closures due to the SQF Complex may be found at http://www.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?url=https://services2.arcgis.com/bYBANhmQGwSSLC0l/ArcGIS/rest/services/SQF_Road_Closures_Public_View/FeatureServer&source=sd
The Temporary Flight Restriction may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_6785.html Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up atalerttc.com.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Tule River Tribe, California Rehabilitation Center Fire Department, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, and Bureau of Land Management.
Fire officials continue to state the fire remains a long duration event and residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance.