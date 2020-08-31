As of Monday morning, the Sequoia Complex Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness had burned 36,562 acres.
The forest service also stated on Monday morning conditions could lead to the potential continued increase of the fire. Winds were expected from the south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up 25 mph were expected. Unstable conditions and relative humidity in the 10 to 15 percent range could lead to the potential of the fire increasing
The Castle Fire has burned 33,925 total acres. It's still 0 percent contained. The Evacuation Order placed on Friday by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still in place for the following communities: Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles Camp.
The Evacuation Advisory is still in place for the following communities: Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat and Mountain Aire. The evacuation order and advisory evacuation affected 242 structures.
A temporary evacuation point had been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium Gate 2. Roads are closed at Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Highway 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.
The full suppression strategy used to contain and confine the fire is utilizing hand lines, bulldozers and aircraft along with existing roads and trail systems. Fire engines from multiple agencies including Tulare County Fire Department are being employed in the Ponderosa, Pyles Camp, Lloyd Meadows and Peppermint Ranch areas to assist with structure protection. There was a spot fire located in Kern Flat, west of Kern River that has grown to approximately 200 acres.
There are currently 485 personnel on the Sequoia Complex, with additional resources still on order.
The Shotgun Fire, which is part of the Sequoia Complex, located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has now burned 358 acres. The fire is burning in rough rocky terrain and has continued to grow. At this time, the Shotgun Fire continues to be monitored by air resources.
The Sequoia National Forest has issued a road trails closure for the protection of the public and firefighters suppressing the fire. The Inyo National Forest has issued a trai and area closure as well. Forest service officials stated these closures are strictly being enforced.
The President George H.W. Bush Tree; Camp Whitsett where there are numerous valuable Native American archeological artifacts; Peppemint Fire Station. The Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats; and Pacific Fisher habitats remain prioritized areas to protect. Tne Freeman Creek Grove, other Sequoia Tree Groves and the RM Pyles Boys Camp are prioritized areas as well.
Other prioritized areas are: Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Forks of the Kern Trailhead; Jerky Mountain Trailhead; Facilities and Trails within Trout Meadow; structures and facilities along the Lloyd Meadow Road; and grazing cattle west of north road.
Smoke and widespread air quality impacts from the California wildfires and Sequoia Complex remain a concern. To assist with public air quality issues, an Air Resource Advisor has been assigned to the Sequoia Complex. For information about air quality, smoke conditions, and health effects, visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia, www.valleyair.org or www.airnow.gov. Visitors to the Forest will continue to see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the next few weeks.
Fire managers are employing tactics that safely engage fire while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk. Life safety will always remain the No. 1 priority, forest officials stated. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the public, per CDC guidelines.