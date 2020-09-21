On Monday afternoon, CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 hosted a press conference to address the community in regards to the SQF Complex fires burning in the Sequoia National Forest.
The press conference was hosted in order to relay the most updated information about the fire to the public.
Rich Brocchini, an Information Officer for CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone in attendance. He explained SQF Complex fires have been broken into two different zones: the East Castle Zone and the West Castle Zone. The CAL FIRE Type 1 Incident Management Team 6 manages the West Castle Zone of the fire. Brocchini stated that the SQF Complex fires have grown to 137,500 acres in size and have been 33 percent contained. There are currently 1,440 firefighters on the ground and in the air, nine helicopters, 25 hand crews, 28 dozers, 37 water tenders and 170 engines being used.
Officials estimate the fires won't be fully contained until October 30.
After Brocchini gave the most recent statistics for the fire, Eric Schwab, the Operations Chief for CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6, took the stand to give an operational update. Schwab stated all teams are working together in operations, and several firing operations have been completed and were successful. Schwab stated work is being done with the Tule River Indian Reservation to connect dozer lines that will close off the south end of the fire.
Next to speak was Jesse Estrada, the Unit Chief for the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, who informed the public this fire is being handled by multiple agencies in different jurisdictions.
“We’re working together to bring this incident to a successful end,” said Estrada. “It’s going to be a lot of work as you can see, because this covers a lot of acreage. The communications between all the teams has been good, and it’s getting better every day which is allowing us to get some traction towards success.”
Bobby Raider, with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, gave a brief update about the status of the road blocks that have been implemented to help mitigate traffic. He also spoke of some repopulation projects that have been successful, including the repopulation of the Cherokee Oaks community. Raider ended by saying there are deputies roving evacuation areas day and night, deputies are conducting security details in some locations, and there are 12 to 14 deputies on-scene at all times.
Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman gave a report on some structure damage and provided a few websites the public can visit to stay updated on structure damage and loss. Norman stated at this point 184 structures have been lost to the fire, 150 of those being single-family residential structures. He said there has been no structure loss in the communities of Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp. Norman introduced the new Recovers website, www.tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers, and encouraged the public to follow the department on Facebook and visit the department's website.
William Garfield, the Vice Chairman of the Tule River Tribe, expressed his gratitude to all of the agencies involved in keeping the community safe. Garfield said the tribe has been working together with the agencies by removing cattle and limiting public access to the reservation. He also stated they've been working to make road improvements that allow easier access for fire engines and personnel.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend took to the podium to give his thanks to the first responders and personnel handling the containment of the fires. He stated he was impressed with the work the crews are doing.
“I know that this is something that is not thrown together at the last minute, that there are all sorts of contingency plans that are put together,” said Townsend. “Also, as a resident of the community of Springville, daily we are seeing the actual operations of what's going on and the people going up and down the road. All of you that are working so hard, the men and women and all of these agencies working so hard, to contain these fires, put in these containment lines, down to the scalpel like precision of going in between cabins to put out spot fires up in the mountain communities, I just want to express on behalf of the whole community, that we really do appreciate it with heartfelt gratitude. We know you are working 24/7 to take care of this incident, so thank you so much for all you are doing and all that you will be doing for the next several days. We are with you 100 percent and you have our support.”
Last to speak during the press conference was Jeff Veik, the Incident Commander for CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6, who urged the community to stay as informed as possible during this time.
“We are going through a historic fire season,” said Veik. “2020 has broken most all of the records on the record book. The lightning siege that started well over a month ago started fires all over California that have transitioned into major fires. We have a significant problem on our hands here with the wildfire conditions in California, as you all know, and here currently in Tulare County we have a well over 100,000 acre major wildland fire going. It’s burning in very steep, adverse terrain and in one of the hot spots in California…
“We know you want back in your communities, but please heed the warning until you receive all of the notifications that these agencies have signed off to put you back and re-populate those communities. So please, I’ll say it one more time, heed the warning. It is a privilege to speak in front of you today and we are proud to serve all of you.”