The west side of the Rattlesnake fire in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon Wilderness had some growth on Monday where it’s meeting the Sequoia Complex.
A helitack crew from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park worked at constructing line along the south end of the Rattlesnake Fire and were supported by helicopter water drops all day. Approximately 1,000 feet of handline was left to finish on Tuesday and firefighters might have done some burning away from the line to widen the break in vegetation.
Suppression repair is progressing well on the south side of the fire. The Suppression/Repair group 2 is completed its repairs north of Ponderosa on Tuesday. Suppression/Repair 1 is continuing repairs to areas disturbed by suppression activities in the Peppermint Area south of Ponderosa.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
As of Tuesday the fire had burned 170,512 acres and remained at 80 percent contained. The estimated date for full containment is still November 20. The number of firefighter personnel working the fire has been reduced to 250.
For information on closures and local assistance visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Information Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest can be found at https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who would like to express their appreciation can do so by going to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. They can also send a card to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.