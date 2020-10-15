The Sequoia Complex Fire which began in the Golden Trout Wilderness remained at 70 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
The fire has burned 167,766 acres. The number of personnel working on the fire has been reduced to 790.
“The Mountain Home and South Fork area saw excellent progress yesterday,”stated fire officials, commenting on what happened on Wednesday. “Squaw Creek remains a priority. Fixed and rotary wing aircraft were effective in slowing the fires spread around Homers Nose.”
Officials stated air operations will continue as smoke allows. “Ongoing operations continue to identify and mitigate potential hazards on access roads and provide structure defense as necessary on the South Fork Community,” officials stated.
Officials stated fire activity was still expected to increase with the warmer temperatures. “This trend will likely bring more active fire behavior especially in areas where dry fuels remain,” they stated.
Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope remain a high priority and are being evaluated for repopulation, officials stated. “Crews and aircraft will continue to monitor these areas,” they stated.
“As residents return to the opened areas, it is extremely important that they remain clear of all closure areas,” officials also stated. “Activities, such as wood gathering, and hunting are not allowed within the forest closure.”
For more information visit: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/. South Fork Drive needs to remain available for fire crews and heavy equipment access from Highway 198 to Cinnamon Canyon Road so those in the area need to drive with caution.
Mandatory evacuations continue for Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive and Sequoia Crest.
Voluntary evacuation warnings remain for Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Doyle Springs, Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the Gate at Grouse Valley, Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road and Balch Park Road from the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive to Battle Mountain Monument.
For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/.
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for our firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States,” officials stated.
Those who would like to thank firefighters can go to Facebook or send cards to Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.
For Evacuation Orders, Map and Warnings for Tulare County. a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues and an interactive map showing damaged structures is available visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Tulare County Health and Human Services hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Road closures due to the SQF Complex and The Temporary Flight Restriction (9/19/20) may also be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/ Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
"Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance,” officials stated.