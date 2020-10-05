The Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness, remained at 65 percent contained as of Monday morning.
As of Monday morning the fire had burned 158,058 acres. “The fire remains active on the northwest corner,” fire officials stated. “Crews are working on building and improving containment lines for perimeter control across the north end of the fire.”
Fire officials stated on Sunday some of the smoke cleared in the afternoon allowing for the use of aviation support.
“Fire progression is not expected in south and eastern areas of the perimeter line,” fire officials stated.
Fire crews at the Troy Meadows camp have joined fire crews at Camp Whitsett. They are expected to arrive at the Incident Command Post in Porterville today. Those crews will be sent to the northwest where the fire remains the most active.
Tulare County will open a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza on Henderson and a satellite assistance center will be opened at Camp Nelson. The hours for the centers will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday residents returned to their properties at Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Coy Flat, and Doyle Springs. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/.
“As residents return to the areas that have been opened, it is extremely important that they continue remain clear of all closure areas..” forest officials stated.
These areas will reopen as soon as it is reasonably safe to do so. For more information visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/.
“If property owners notice hazardous trees on their land that is in risk of falling, it is the property owner’s responsibility to take care of it,” fire officials stated. “Fire crews are only working on hazardous trees that pose a threat to roadways, public areas, or is an active fire threat.”
Temperatures were expected to drop over the next 3-5 days. “Despite the cooling temperatures, it is expected to remain dry with very low humidity levels,” fire officials stated. “With such low humidity, all vegetation is highly susceptible to fire. A more significant change in the weather is expected later this week and may bring stronger winds to the area which may bring the potential to increase fire activity.”
Evacuation orders, maps and warnings can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
An interactive map showing damaged structures is available at https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f452093b7c6c439e8844093804c0c347
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. Call the Red Cross at 1-800-
Road closures due to the SQF Complex may be found at the Sequoia Complex website at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Temporary Flight Restriction (9/19/20) may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_6785.html Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
“Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance,” fire officials stated.
Fire officials are now stating the expected day for full containment of the fire is November 1. The number of personnel working the fire has been reduced to 942.