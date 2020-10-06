As of Monday afternoon the Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness remained at 65 percent contained.
Fire officials reported the Shotgun Fire has been fully contained. Officials reported there was fire activity on Monday night in the area of Mountain Home southwest of Dennison Mountain. “Firefighters engaged the fire directly and will be mopping the area up today,” officials stated.
The air over the fire was expected to clear on Tuesday.
The Shotgun Fire has been fully contained. “This will allow aircraft to fly over the area to get a good look at the current position of the fire,” officials stated. “The clearing skies will also bring more active fire behavior.”
Over the last several days a high pressure system has held a thick layer of smoke over the fire. “This has been compared to having a lid over a pot on a stove,” officials stated.
“Once removed, the heat will rise and oxygen will feed the fire. This is the fire's highest strategic priority and personnel and aircraft will be focused on (this) throughout the coming days.”
Firefighters will also be focused on removing several large hazard trees in the area of Sequoia Crest. Special equipment and personnel have been brought in to perform that task.
“There are many hazardous trees throughout the fire area,” officials stated. “Smoke from the trees and islands of unburned vegetation will be seen in the area for some time.
“Pockets of heat near the line will be extinguished as they are located by the firefighters. Other heat that does not pose a threat to the line may be allowed to burn out as crews focus on higher priorities.”
Tulare County has opened a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza (1055 West Henderson Avenue). Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Coy Flat, and Doyle Springs are under an Evacuation Warning. For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/.
“As residents return to the areas that have been opened, it is extremely important that they continue remain clear of all closure areas,” officials stated. “Activities such as wood gathering and hunting are not allowed within the forest closure.”
Areas will reopen as soon as it is reasonably safe to do so. For more information visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/
Evacuation orders, map and warnings can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for county officials as the damage assessment continues at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAQEGy3VuuH9Eq83IxB_GAwc82ZbKL1IqJcNGdhjhjuSLE4w/viewform
An interactive map showing damaged structures is available at https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f452093b7c6c439e8844093804c0c347
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation centers at Porterville College, For more information call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Road closures due to the SQF Complex may be found at bhttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Temporary Flight Restriction (9/19/20) may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_6785.html Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
“Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance,” officials stated.
EVACUATION STATUS UPDATE
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux Sheriff Boudreaux downgraded Rodgers Camp and Mountain Aire from an evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation warning on Thursday afternoon. t
A Voluntary Evacuation Warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate should fire conditions change.
People living in these areas may return to their homes after showing proof of residence to law enforcement officers. Proper documentation must include the person’s name and address within the impacted area. Examples include a driver’s license, utility bill or address documentation form from the U.S. Post Office for people who use a post office box. At this time, only residents are permitted to return.
All remaining Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place.
Boudreaux also issued an Evacuation Order for everything south of the intersection of Cinnamon Canyon Road, including Cinnamon Canyon Road.
The entirety of South Fork Drive needs to remain available for fire crews. Nobody should drive on South Fork other than those who are heading home. Crews and heavy equipment need to have clear access from Highway 198 to Cinnamon Canyon Road.