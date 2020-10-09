The Sequoia Complex Fire continued to burn actively to the north, fire officials stated Friday morning.
The Sequoia Complex which began in the Golden Trout Wilderness remained at 65 percent contained on Monday morning. As of Monday morning the fire had grown to 164,993 acres.
Fire officials stated threats to several Sequoia groves and wilderness in the Sequoia National Park continued. There has been a slight increase in the number of personnel working the fire as the number of personnel working the fire is back up to 841.
“As the temperatures start to cool and the smoke begins to clear, fire activity is expected to increase,” officials stated. “With clear visibility, there will be an increased use of aircraft and helicopters to focus on dropping water and fire retardant in the areas most at risk.”
As far as the southern area where the fire occurred, officials stated, “The southern perimeter is holding. Crews will focus on removing fire weakened trees and hot spots in this area.”
Officials stated preparing Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope for people to return to those areas remains a high priority. “There are sections that are unburnt and may burn causing an increase of visible smoke from inside the perimeter,” officials stated. “Crews and aircraft will continue to monitor these areas.”
Tulare County has opened a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza (1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville). Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tulare County officials are allowing for property owners in Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive to have short term visits to survey damage and salvage items.
Cedar Slope residents will have acess from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive residents will have access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Check in will take place each day at the Assistance Center at 1055 W. Henderson in Porterville starting at 8 a.m. After checking in and verification of information, property owners can then proceed to Camp Nelson Fire Station where they will be escorted into their community.
Everyone will be escorted out of the area at 2 p.m. Only property owners on the designated day will be granted temporary access to their properties in their respective community. Only one vehicle per property will be allowed. For more information visit: www.TulareCounty.ca.gov/
“As residents return to the areas that have been opened, it is extremely important that they continue remain clear of all closure areas.” officials stated. Activities, such as wood gathering and hunting are not allowed within the forest closure.” For more information visit: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/.
Officials stated they appreciated the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for the firefighters, including the CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who would like to show their appreciation can go the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page or send cards to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Officials stated only cards are being accepted.
For information on evacuation orders and warnings and a map, current evacuation status, a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues, an interactive map show damaged structures, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790.
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Road closers and the temporary flight restriction can also be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/ Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
"Residents in the affected areas are encourageed to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance,” officials stated.