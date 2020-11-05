Fire personnel working the nightshift continue to monitor the southern edge of the Sequoia Complex for smoke and heat.
The monitoring is being done around the Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, Belknap, Alpine Village and Redwood areas.
“Smokes well inside the fire perimeter are still being observed,” officials stated. “Those not threatening to spread past contained lines are likely to continue smoldering until substantial rain or snow blanket the area.”
That could happen as soon as this weekend. In Camp Nelson the National Weather Forecast stated there could be as much as three to seven inches of snow in that area on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch to be in effect from noon today to 10 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers on Saturday and a 30 percent chance for heavy snow on Saturday night. On Sunday the NWS forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of heavy snow.
The forecast calls for a chance of snow showers to begin late tonight at 8,300 feet and to continue until before 10 a.m. Saturday. Then there will be a chance of rain showers. On Saturday night the forecast states there's a 30 percent chance for heavy snow.
Temperatures will also be much colder over the weekend which should be an overall help to firefighters. In Camp Nelson the forecast calls for the high to be 39 and the low to be 25 on Saturday and a high of 36 and a low of 19 on Friday. Tonight's low is expected to be 26.
In Porterville there' a 30 percent chance of showers today, a 40 percent chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. The forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible.
It will be a cold storm with a high of 50 and a low of 36 on Sunday. Today's high is forecast to be 65 with a low of 43 and Saturday's high is forecast to be 52 with a low of 41.
“Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday,” officials stated on Thursday. “Much lower temperatures and an increase in winds are anticipated on Friday morning with the arrival of an incoming snowstorm.
“All fire operations will depend on the effects of weather and how that changes fire behavior. Temperatures in the back-country spike camps will be well below seasonal norms with lows in the mid-teens or lower by Monday.”
As of Thursday the Sequoia Complex had burned 170,685 acres and remained at 80 percent contained. The estimated date for full containment is also still November 20.
The fire burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Information on closures and local assistance can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly to restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information - https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790. Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for our firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who would like to express their appreciation can do so by going to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.