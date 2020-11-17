Suppression repair work continues above Springville as firefighters continue to gain in their fight against the Sequoia Complex.
Officials reported Monday was another productive day. Along the southwest side of the fire above Springville, suppression repair work with heavy equipment will continue a few more days and will limited due to conditions, officials stated. Crews are working on roadside chipping and have begun repair of gates and fencing at Upper Grouse Valley.
Officials reported those assigned to the Sequoia Complex continue to responded to other wildfires with the help of remaining aircraft. An escaped pile burning on the Tule River Reservation and another fire near California Hot Springs both required resources from the Sequoia Complex.
“Vegetation is still dry; fire spread may not be as rapid, but wildfires continue to be a threat in our local communities,” officials stated.
Officials also stated an Interagency Emergency Task Force are establishing trigger points for flash floods and debris flow and cleaning debris from culverts and drains to minimize flooding.
The Sequoia Complex has burned 174,178 acres and remains at 83 percent contained. The estimated day for full containment is still this Friday, November 20.
There are now 60 firefighting personnel working on the fire. Fire personnel in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are now managing the Sequoia Complex.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
On the northwest side of the fire, no areas of concern were observed during a reconnaissance flight in Sequoia National Park. An actively burning sequoia snag was seen in Sequoia National Forest but was located well inside the previously burned area. Fire activity near Hockett Plateau had decreased to a few smoldering stump holes.
Today, six trail crew members from the Park Service will be doing erosion control work on the South Fork and Ladybug Trails.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/ or http://www.oesnews.com/schedule-changes-at-tulare-county-mobile-registration-intake-center/
Southern California Edison (is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials continue to state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who want to express their appreciation can do so by visiting the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can be sent to Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.