Fire officials reported a slight increase in relative humidity helped moderate fire activity on Thursday especially in mid-level elevations when it comes to the Sequoia Complex Fire.
As of Friday morning, containment of the fire which was reported at 168,973 acres remained at 75 percent. The number of personnel working the fire has been increased to 855. The estimated date for full containment of the fire remains November 1.
“Firefighters made good progress on line construction from Homers Nose to Cahoon Meadow,” stated fire officials about firefighting efforts on Thursday.
“Even as containment of the fire increases, you can still expect to see smoke rising from within the fire perimeter,” fire officials added. “The warm and dry weather combined with unusually dry, live and dead, vegetation creates the perfect ingredients for rekindling pockets of unburned fuel.
“This is a common occurrence on large fires. The public should be aware that smoke may be visible from well within the fire perimeter.
The lightning-caused Castle and Shotgun Fires made up the Sequoia Complex. The Castle Fire burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,000 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,290 acres), Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (16,289 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4037 acres), county, and private lands and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation. On October 6, the Shotgun Fire was fully contained at 841 acres.
Following is information on, restrictions, closures and local assistance:
Sequoia National Forest - www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd825787.pdf
USDA Fores Service Region 5 fire restrictions remain in place through October 30.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park — https://www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/conditions.htm
Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Office has issued a temporary emergency closure. www.blm.gov/press-release/bureau-land-management-temporarily-closes-case-mountain-recreation-area#:~:text=BAKERSFIELD%2C%20Calif.,Complex%20Fire%20(SQF%20Complex).
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest — https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the Sequoia Complex Fire. For more information — https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Also for more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center (Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who want to express their appreciation can do so by going to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page or send cards to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.