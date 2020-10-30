Fire officials continue to report crews are making good progress in the northwest area of the Sequoia Complex Fire.
As of Friday, the fire was still 75 percent contained and had burned 170,071 acres. The estimated full containment date for the fire has been moved back to November 20. The number of firefighting personnel working the fire has been reduced to 389.
Fire officials also stated crews will be will be improving a trail to be used as a firebreak near Tuohy Meadows to keep the active part of the fire from moving further north.
The northeast part of the Sequoia Complex and the far south part of the Rattlesnake Fire are less than one-half mile apart. Firefighters will work today to construct line on the southern end of the Rattlesnake Fire to halt its spread to the south.
The Rattlesnake Fire was discovered on August 16 after substantial lightning occurred over the area. It's located within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage.
Firefighters throughout the Sequoia Complex are still working on patrolling fire line and taking action to suppress anything burning near and threatening containment lines.
“Burning material well inside of the lines will not be extinguished, as it’s unsafe to do so because of fire weakened trees, snags that may fall, burning stump holes and rugged terrain,” fire officials stated.
Recently burned areas are at a greater risk of mudflows and flash floods. Burned Area Emergency Response efforts are focused on rapid burn assessments identifying areas that have increased potential for floods and mudflows.
For information regarding BAER work on the Sequoia National Forest portion of the Sequoia Complex, visit the SQF Complex BAER Inciweb page https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240/
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,967 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (18,260 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Information on closures and local assistance can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Information is also available at: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center (Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Fire officials continue to state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who wish to express their appreciation can do so by going to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page or sending a card to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.