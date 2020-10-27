When it came to the Sequoia Complex, wind conditions weren't as bad as what was experienced in Northern and Southern California.
That was the report from fire officials concerning the Sequoia Complex Fire on Monday. “Containment lines held through the wind event on Monday,” fire officials stated.
They added two contingency groups of firefighters would remain in areas of concern to take immediate action where needed on Tuesday. The National Weather Service had issued a fire weather alert through Tuesday due to the windy conditions.
The Sequoia Complex remains at 75 percent contained.The fire had burned 169,757 acres as of Tuesday.
The number of personnel working the fire has been reduced to 490. The estimated date for full containment is still November 1.
“New small pockets of burning vegetation were observed on last night's infrared flight, stirred up by stronger winds,” fire officials reported. “Firefighters continue to focus their efforts on extinguishing remaining hotspots along the fire perimeter in addition to suppression repair work.”
Much of the uncontained areas of the fire are in steep inaccessible terrain with sparse ground fuels, natural rock features and other natural barriers that will likely slow or stop fire spread. These areas will continue to be monitored by aircraft.
“Smoldering hotspots may generate occasional smoke far interior of the fire perimeter until the area receives adequate precipitation to extinguish them,” fire officials stated.
Recently burned areas are at a greater risk of mudflows and flash floods. Burned Area Emergency Response efforts are focused on identifying areas that have increased potential for floods and mudflows. For more information, visit the SQF Complex BAER Inciweb page https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240/
The Castle and Shotgun Fires made up the Sequoia Complex. The Castle Fire burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,000 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,290 acres), Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (16,289 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4037 acres), county, and private lands and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
For information on closures and local assistance visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/ Fire restrictions on the use of burning devices in forest land remain in effect through Friday.
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
More information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Fire officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. Those who would like to expess their appreciation can go to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page.
They can also send cards to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.