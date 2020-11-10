The winter wonderland has begun in the backcountry of the Sequoia Complex. A reconnaissance mission was done to scout access and opportunity to remove structure protection wrapping from some of the historical cabins.
Operations personnel have reorganized divisions and assigned resources to fit ongoing needs. Suppression repair continues on the west side of the fire as weather permits.
After the weekends snow and rain, skies were clear with temperatures exceptionally low on Monday morning with temperatures 13 to 21 degrees across the fire area with highs in the 20s to 30s.
“Low temperatures and good humidity recovery are expected to continue over the next few days,” officials stated on Tuesday. “This means there will be little to no fire activity except for heavy fuels not reached by precipitation.
“An overall assessment of recent weather impacts will be done to determine needs for continued fire management and suppression repair operations.”
Officials state while the primary work now is suppression repair, they added a well-coordinated effort on the fire is still needed. The Sequoia Complex has burned 171,032 acres and remains 80 percent contained.
The estimated date for full containment is still November 20. There are now 308 firefighting personnel working on the fire.
The hours for the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center for those affected by the fire changed on Monday. The hours are now 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center is also closed today, Veterans Day. The center is located at the Tulare County Government Plaza, 1055 W. Henderson, Porterville.
Resources to deal with the Sequoia Complex meeting with the Rattlesnake Fire in the Sequoia National Park continue to be provided as needed.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Information on orders, closures and local assistance is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For more information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information - https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
More information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. An assistance center is also open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who wish to express their appreciation can go to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.