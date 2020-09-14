The Sequoia Complex, consisting of the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has now grown to 90,485 acres as of Monday morning. The fires remain 12 percent contain.
There is now an interactive map showing the current evacuation areas and it can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
The U.S. Forest Service in its current situation update has listed midnight Wednesday, September 30 as the estimated containment date. There are 764 personnel currently working on the fires.
An 8-mile fire run broke out on Sunday, so crews remained focused on protecting structures that are immediately threatened. The forest service stated the fire will continue to impact the Freeman Creek Giant Sequoia Grove, structures in the Pyles Boys Camp area and the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Camp Nelson and Cedar Slope as well as Mountain Hope State Forest.
“The fire will threaten the community of Springville, the Blue Ridge National Wildlife Refuge and the CALFire repeater site in the area,” the forest service stated.
The East Flank of the fire will continue to threaten the Blackrock Ranger Station and other forest service facilities, as well as the cultural values and resources in the Monache Meadows area. The north flank could impact the Kern River Ranger District and the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas: Highway 190 along the south, from the intersection at Balch Park Road (the White Barn) north to Blue Ridge Lookout east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat; Doyle Springs; Balch Park; Blue Ridge; Camp Nelson; Coy Flat; Mountain Aire; Pierpoint; Alpine Village; Sequoia Crest; Redwood Drive; Ponderosa; Cedar Slopes; Pyles Boys Camp.