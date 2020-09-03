As of Thursday afternoon the Sequoia Complex Fires in the Golden Trout Wilderness had reached 46,328 acres.
There is 1 percent containment of the fires, which include the Castle Fire accounting for most of the damage and the Shotgun Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service reported the state has recently experienced 12,000 lightning strikes resulting in 560 fires. “Firefighting resources are stretched to the limits,” the forest service stated. “Crews, engines, dozers, water tenders, air tankers and helicopters are all working existing fires or on mandatory rest.”
There are 5,000 forest service personnel available for fires in the state. An additional 13,300 firefighters from other agencies across the nation are assisting on the state's fires. That's more than half of the 22,400 firefighters across the nation.
As far as the Sequoia Complex goes, the forest service stated: “Initial attack of these fires was a top priority but we cannot fight every fire the same way and will prioritize firefighting resources to protect life first and then property and infrastructure.”
The weather forecast also calls for hot, dry temperatures which could create conditions for more wildfires.
The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert and has also issued an excessive heat warning from 1 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.
Today's temperature is forecast to be 98 degrees. But then the extreme heat is forecast to arrive on Saturday with a high of 104.
Then there's the potential for even hotter-record setting temperatures as the forecast calls for a high of 107 on Sunday and 105 on Monday.